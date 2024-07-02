Singer-Songwriter Kathleen Fee Debuts Her First Solo EP, GLITTER GOLD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Kathleen Fee has debuted her first solo EP, Glitter Gold, featuring the standout focus track "Look Both Ways." The song is penned by a trio of acclaimed songwriters: Jerry Salley, with over 540 recorded songs spanning country, bluegrass, and gospel music, including Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, and Toby Keith; Elisha Hoffman, founding member of The Loving Mary Band, Steven Tyler's country band, and co-founder of Pumphouse Records with Lee Brice and songwriter Rob Hatch; and two-time Grammy winner Rebecca Lynn Howard, who has written songs for Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood and recorded with Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, and Patty Loveless.

STREAM HERE

Widely recognized as the dynamic frontwoman and driving force behind the New York City Irish band Celtic Cross, Kathleen Fee's solo project is brought to life through collaborations with some of the most celebrated songwriters in the industry, encapsulating the universal pursuit of a journey toward a path illuminated with golden opportunities. Across her EP, while exploring diverse themes, all songs intersect on the voyage of self-discovery and the pursuit of authenticity.

Before you leap into the unknown, "Look Both Ways" is about taking a moment to look left and right at a crossroads in your life, considering all directions, and daring all to dream.

Sharing her insights, Kathleen says "So many people suffer from mental health issues such as stress, depression, anxiety, and insecurity about themselves. My title track, "Glitter Gold," is a deeply personal song about the journey of facing inner battles and living up to societal expectations. So many of us grapple with our own aspirations, challenges, and the societal pressures that come with them. We have the power of music to promote more awareness and support for mental health issues."

Drawing on her own experiences and those of others, Kathleen offers hope and endurance through her music. Each track on the EP serves as a reminder that despite life's difficulties, following one's heart can lead to profound personal fulfillment.

Kathleen splits her time between Montauk, New York City and Nashville, immersing herself in the distinct and vibrant musical landscapes of both cities. This dual-city experience enriches her artistry, allowing her to draw from a diverse array of musical influences. Her dedication to self-belief and growth culminated in the co-writing of tracks like "Glitter Gold," "Lonely Now," and "Somebody Else's Heart."

Kathleen says, "Believe in your dreams and take chances, for when you look both ways and trust your instincts, life's path is paved with glittering gold. Every step you take, with purpose and passion, brings you closer to the brilliance that awaits those who follow their heart. While the other songs on the EP explore diverse messages, they all converge on the journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of one's true passions."

Kathleen's career extends beyond music, encompassing acting, modeling, and championing Irish step dancing on international stages. She continues to perform renditions of the National Anthem at NFL games, including a recent performance at the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals game. Kathleen has also performed on notable platforms including, Fox & Friends, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and PNC Bank Arts Center.

Kathleen Fee Glitter Gold Tracklist (songwriters in parenthesis):

Glitter Gold (Kathleen Fee, Josh Matheny, Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard Lonely Now (Kathleen Fee, Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard) Look Both Ways (Jerry Salley, Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard) Morning After the Night Before (Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Dan Davidson) Somebody Else's Heart (Kathleen Fee, Dove Rosenblatt, Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard) Till I Fell Down (Alex Holmgren, Anders Grahn, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Elisha Hoffman)

For more information and to connect with Kathleen Fee, follow her on Website, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, and TikTok.

