Singer-Songwriter Elle Mitchell Releases Music Video for 'Prodigal'

Elle Mitchell is releasing the music video to her single, "Prodigal" on May 5th. The video dives headfirst into the coming-of-age experience, desire for freedom, and autonomy that emerges in adolescence. She is also set to release the upcoming single, Gone Awhile, soon after on Friday, May 13th. This theme of evolution into adulthood is expressed throughout the single's storytelling lyrics, "We'll soar on wings from Daedalus, young and born to run, but Icarus falls quietly-wings melted by the sun."

The video further depicts the theme, representing this period of life and how tumultuous it becomes when it's met with competing impulses and desires, through the presence of a fire that eventually materializes when disaster strikes.

About Elle Mitchell:

Elle Mitchell is a singer-songwriter based out of Washington, D.C. with a uniquely thoughtful approach to music. At the age of seventeen, Mitchell's lyrics are already distinguished by her utilization of heavy storytelling elements and deeply inquisitive undertones. Throughout her first two years as an artist, the majority of her music tended to stay within the confines of the indie-pop genre, but her style has evolved over time as she worked to fully define her sound. Being on the precipice of adulthood, Mitchell now seeks to evoke a sense of timelessness and mysticality through her lyrics and overall sound.

Mitchell relies heavily on her intuition during her creative process, which allows her to be vulnerable and authentic while connecting with listeners on a personal level. When writing, she uses her own experiences, thoughts, and stories to ground her writing process, often asking deep, introspective questions that explore the nuances of reality, reason, and perspective. As soon as she could talk, Mitchell could always be heard singing or humming a melody.

At the age of seven, she began playing the piano, already certain she wanted to pursue music as a career. Eventually, Mitchell went on to attend New York University's prestigious songwriting program in the summer of 2020, where she collaborated with like-minded artists and composers, honing her artistic passion.

Mitchell began releasing music in 2020 with her debut single, "Love and War," followed by "Prodigal," and most recently, "If Only." Several publications featured these early releases, "Prodigal" garnered attention from P!NKWIFI, Tinnitist, and the Hype Magazine.

Watch "Prodigal" HERE / Listen to "Gone Awhile" HERE.