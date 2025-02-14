Singer Antonio 'El Turry' To Have Solo New York Debut At Roulette

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This engaging program in the 24th edition of the celebrated Flamenco Festival New York features Antonio “El Turry,” who has been acclaimed for his commanding and soulful renditions of flamenco.

A rising star, he is one of the leading vocalists of the new generation from Granada. He will make his solo New York debut with La Búsqueda del Duende (The Search for Duende), which delves into the heart of flamenco's most elusive and mystical element: el duende. With his powerful, soul-stirring voice, he takes the audience on a journey through the depths of this ancient art form, exploring the passion, sorrow, and intensity that only true duende can evoke. He will be accompanied by the master guitarist Paco Jarana, one of flamenco's finest musicians; percussionist Daniel Suárez; and José Manuel “El Oruco” (palmas).

El Turry, born into a Gypsy family of musicians, is the son of guitarist Ricardo de la Juana and dancer Rosa la Canastera. He joined his family's company at the age of 10 and moved from Almunecar to Granada when he was 18. He has participated in numerous prestigious festivals, including the Seville Biennial; created two of his own shows, Flamenco por Naturaleza and Misa Flamenca; made several recordings; and worked with many of the top names in flamenco, including Eva Yerbabuena, Niño Josele and Marina Heredia.

Flamenco Festival New York 2025 is a project supported by INAEM, Ministry of Culture and Sport, Granada City Hall, Granada Council and with the collaboration of Instituto Cervantes, as part of its World Flamenco Congress.

Comments