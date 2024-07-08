Shordie Shordie Drops Silky Smooth New Single 'Ride With You' Feat. 03 Greedo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baltimore’s Shordie Shordie releases the infectious new single, “Ride with You.” Featuring addictive melodies over breezy production, the slinky banger has what it takes to fill dance floors and soundtrack the summer. It follows on the heels of the equally anthemic "OUTSIDE."

Shordie Shordie raps in his signature raspy voice as the verse leads into the earworm chorus. The temperature continues to rise as 03 Greedo keeps the same energy and delivers his own catchy verse. Dense and dynamic, "Ride With You" finds a deep groove and keeps the good vibes flowing throughout.

The addictive track arrives shortly after the irresistible “OUTSIDE,” Shordie Shordie's latest single. It was preceded by a stunning music video for “A Lot Of Miles,” the last visual to come from Memory Lane 2, his acclaimed collaboration project with Murda Beatz and lauded sequel to the first installment.

With a colorful mix of jagged melodies and polished production, Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz served up mesmerizing anthems on the follow-up to 2021's classic Memory Lane. Pitchfork asserted, “Memory Lane 2 is like a DLC pack for the first project, tweaking the muted sound of the original and more fluidly displaying Shordie and Murda’s chemistry.”

Thus far, Shordie Shordie has been covered by the likes of COMPLEX, XXL, The FADER, Rolling Stone, Billboard, UPROXX and eclipsed the billion stream mark while becoming the first Baltimore rapper to go RIAA double Platinum. With his unique delivery and already famous work ethic, he has joined the upper ranks of hip-hop. Now, with “Ride with Me,” Shordie Shordie offers up a crowd-pleaser that demands to be played on repeat.

Photo Credit: Tony "tone da shooter" Johnson

