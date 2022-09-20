Shannen Moser Releases New Single 'Oh My God' Ahead of New Album

The Philadelphia-based artist Shannen Moser released a new single "Oh My God" from their forthcoming album The Sun Still Seems To Move that will be released next Friday, September 30 via Lame-O Records. Moser will celebrate the album's release with shows in Philadelphia on 9/30 and in Brooklyn on 10/7 with support from Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears. The Sun Still Seems To Move is now available for pre-order here.

"Right before writing 'Oh My God,' I had just moved back to Philly after spending the summer in Berks County. I was working on farms and greenhouses that summer and spent a lot of my time outside. I had just ended an important relationship in my life. I was taking care of a sick parent. Everything felt unfamiliar and strange. I had spent the summer shape note singing, driving around and really exploring a natural world that I hadn't been around in almost a decade," explains Moser.

"'Oh My God' is a song that recognizes the multiple truths surrounding change and the timeline of our lives. It's overwhelming and painful, but there's also a hilarity to it. Like throwing your hands up in the air to concede that no matter how we might try, as the world turns things will change in an endless exchange of joy and sorrow. "

Last month, Moser released "Ben," which was praised by Stereogum and WXPN who said, "The delicately and sparsely strummed memoriam paints a vibrant picture of young love." The album's opening song "Paint By Number" was included in BrooklynVegan's favorite songs of the week, Stereogum's 5 Best Songs of the Week, Pitchfork's Selects playlist and NPR Music's Viking's Choice playlist.

Stereogum said the song, "sounds like a late-summer sunset, with soft, cinematic strings, earnest piano chords, acoustic picking, and clarinet strains," while BrooklynVegan called it, "​a pensive, country-tinged track that puts on full display the wide range of instrumentation featured on The Sun Still Seems To Move."

"Paint By Number" was also praised by The Boot, Paste Magazine and WXPN, who proclaimed, "Shannen Moser pairs an arresting voice with vulnerable songwriting in a way that can quiet down the chattiest of rooms." The single was also added into rotation on Sirius XM's The Loft and was played on NPR's World Cafe program.

To piece together the patchwork of The Sun Still Seems To Move, Moser enlisted the help of their extended music community, including co-producer Alex Melendez, Tyler Bussey (Thank You Thank You/Strange Ranger), Julia Peters, Maxwell Stern, Tyler Carmody, Mark Nestman, Eric Muth and Josh Marre (Blue Ranger).

Tour Dates

9/30: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's w/ Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears

10/7: Brooklyn, NY - Purgatory w/ Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears