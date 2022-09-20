Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shannen Moser Releases New Single 'Oh My God' Ahead of New Album

Shannen Moser Releases New Single 'Oh My God' Ahead of New Album

The new album will be released next Friday, September 30.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

The Philadelphia-based artist Shannen Moser released a new single "Oh My God" from their forthcoming album The Sun Still Seems To Move that will be released next Friday, September 30 via Lame-O Records. Moser will celebrate the album's release with shows in Philadelphia on 9/30 and in Brooklyn on 10/7 with support from Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears. The Sun Still Seems To Move is now available for pre-order here.

"Right before writing 'Oh My God,' I had just moved back to Philly after spending the summer in Berks County. I was working on farms and greenhouses that summer and spent a lot of my time outside. I had just ended an important relationship in my life. I was taking care of a sick parent. Everything felt unfamiliar and strange. I had spent the summer shape note singing, driving around and really exploring a natural world that I hadn't been around in almost a decade," explains Moser.

"'Oh My God' is a song that recognizes the multiple truths surrounding change and the timeline of our lives. It's overwhelming and painful, but there's also a hilarity to it. Like throwing your hands up in the air to concede that no matter how we might try, as the world turns things will change in an endless exchange of joy and sorrow. "

Last month, Moser released "Ben," which was praised by Stereogum and WXPN who said, "The delicately and sparsely strummed memoriam paints a vibrant picture of young love." The album's opening song "Paint By Number" was included in BrooklynVegan's favorite songs of the week, Stereogum's 5 Best Songs of the Week, Pitchfork's Selects playlist and NPR Music's Viking's Choice playlist.

Stereogum said the song, "sounds like a late-summer sunset, with soft, cinematic strings, earnest piano chords, acoustic picking, and clarinet strains," while BrooklynVegan called it, "​a pensive, country-tinged track that puts on full display the wide range of instrumentation featured on The Sun Still Seems To Move."

"Paint By Number" was also praised by The Boot, Paste Magazine and WXPN, who proclaimed, "Shannen Moser pairs an arresting voice with vulnerable songwriting in a way that can quiet down the chattiest of rooms." The single was also added into rotation on Sirius XM's The Loft and was played on NPR's World Cafe program.

To piece together the patchwork of The Sun Still Seems To Move, Moser enlisted the help of their extended music community, including co-producer Alex Melendez, Tyler Bussey (Thank You Thank You/Strange Ranger), Julia Peters, Maxwell Stern, Tyler Carmody, Mark Nestman, Eric Muth and Josh Marre (Blue Ranger).

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

9/30: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's w/ Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears
10/7: Brooklyn, NY - Purgatory w/ Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia ConcertManuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert
September 19, 2022

Last night, history was made by the young Colombian global artist and phenomenon, Manuel Turizo, along with the iconic British rock band, Coldplay, in Bogota, Colombia, where Turizo was invited as a surprise to sing his international top-charting hit, “La Bachata” at Coldplay’s SOLD OUT show.
Sabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' MovieSabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' Movie
September 19, 2022

In 2023, Sabaton will release “The War To End All Wars” movie, a full-length musical motion picture featuring songs from the band’s 10th studio album, “The War To End All Wars.” This movie vividly tells the stories of World War I by way of animation and live action. Watch the teaser trailer for the film and check out upcoming tour dates!
CBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in OctoberCBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in October
September 19, 2022

The CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup is a diverse, family-friendly schedule featuring compelling shows and stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities.
Adult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX CAdult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX C
September 19, 2022

Featuring established voiceover talent from the world of anime and video games, the English voice cast for Housing Complex C also includes Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter and Ryan Colt Levy. Watch the trailer for the new anime now!
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'
September 19, 2022

The original instrumental for the single was recorded at Mark Kondrat’s Blue Room Studio in Miami, FL, in the summer of 2021, with fellow Locos Por Juana bandmembers, Dave Pransky on bass and Dean Fishback on piano and keys. Additional keyboard tracks were recorded at Dean Fishback’s Studio, 7 Hills Studio.