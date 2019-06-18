Shaed Announces North American Fall Headline Tour

DC's electro-pop breakout trio SHAED has announced a North American fall headline tour as they continue to gear up for their debut LP - due out later this year on Photo Finish Records. The band's hit single "Trampoline" became a GOLD-selling track in the U.S. this week following its two-week stay as the #1 Alternative Song in the country. The track broke onto Billboard's Hot 100 last week (up 10 spots to #89 this week), holds the #2position on Rock Airplay, and continues to climb at Top 40, HOT AC, and AAA. In a recentChart Beat feature, Billboard highlighted that "Trampoline" was the first female-fronted band in 16 years to take the #1 spot at Alternative (21 years since Hole's "Celebrity Skin" if you count songs with female-only vocals).

The headline run kicks-off on September 30th in Minneapolis and sees the band performing at renowned venues throughout the fall, including Bowery Ballroom in New York, 9:30 Club in DC and The Independent in San Francisco. This is the band's second-ever headline tour - following a sold-out headline run earlier this year - and will be supported by Michigan's Absofacto(Atlantic Records).



Currently in the midst of a monumental summer, SHAED has been performing at festivals and radio events non-stop over the past several months - including Governors Ball, BottleRock,Hangout, Bunbury and a show in Atlanta this past weekend with fellow Alternative favorite K. Flay. With more festivals slated on the horizon, the trio is also confirmed for this year'sLollapalooza, Summerfest, Firefly, Voodoo, Bumbershoot and more, while making their international festival debuts at Summer Sonic in Japan and Corona Capital in Mexico.



Catch SHAED's live show at festival grounds all summer long, and on their North American fall headline tour later this year - all confirmed dates can be found below, with tickets on-sale this Friday and more dates to be announced. You can stream the band's new double-single "ISOU" and "Thunder" HERE, the latter of which is due to impact Alternative radio this month. For all up-to-date information on new music and shows, please stay tuned to www.shaedband.com.

SHAED Confirmed Tour Dates

6/21 @ Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE

6/26 @ Starry Night in the Garden in Buffalo, NY

6/27 @ Electric Forest in Rothbury, MI

6/28 @ Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

6/29 @ Westword Festival in Denver, CO

7/7 @ Rams Head Live in Baltimore, MD

7/19 @ Concerts in the Park in Sacramento, CA

8/1 @ Sonic Lunch in Ann Arbor, MI

8/1 @ Park West in Chicago, IL (w/ Bishop Briggs)

8/2 @ Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL

8/10 @ The End Summer Camp in Seattle, WA

8/10 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

8/17 @ Summer Sonic in Osaka, Japan

8/18 @ Summer Sonic in Tokyo, Japan

8/30 @ Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, WA

9/30 @ 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis, MN #

10/6 @ Velvet Lounge in Toronto, ON #

10/8 @ The Sinclair in Boston, MA #

10/9 @ Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY #

10/10 @ 9:30 Club in Washington, DC #

10/13 @ A&R Music Bar in Columbus, OH #

10/15 @ Exit/In in Nashville, TN #

10/16 @ Vinyl in Atlanta, GA #

10/19 @ Club Dada in Dallas, TX #

10/20 @ Antone's Nightclub in Austin, TX #

10/22 @ RecordBar in Kansas City, MO #

10/24 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT #

10/25-10/27 @ Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, LA

11/2 @ The Independent in San Francisco, CA #

11/6 @ Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver, ON #

11/16-17 @ Corona Capital in Mexico City, MX



# Headline Dates





