Seventeen Become 2nd Act in K-Pop History to Record Over 2 Million First-Week Sales

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN have become the 2nd artist in K-pop history to sell over 2 million copies of an album in the first week of release.

According to Hanteo Chart-a top music chart in Korea-data made public on June 2, over 2.06 million copies of the K-pop supergroup's 4th studio album Face the Sun were sold in 7 days since its release. BTS are the only other artist in Korea that holds the record of selling over 2 million copies in the first week. The figure-2.06M-also marks the largest first-week sales for an album released in Korea this year.

The band's new album crossed the 1 million mark on the first day of release, far exceeding the benchmark with 1.7 million copies sold. SEVENTEEN were also the second artist to reach this milestone after BTS.

With the latest achievements, all of the 13-piece act's past 6 releases have now recorded over 1 million sales, with the last 2 releases selling over 2 million copies each.

SEVENTEEN recently signaled their grand return to the concert stage after 2 years. The K-pop performance powerhouse will kick off their world tour 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]' on June 25 with two consecutive dates in Seoul, followed by shows in 12 North American cities. More shows are expected to be added to the list, including cities in Asia and a Japan Dome Tour.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

Moving at an unparalleled pace, the K-pop stage-breakers made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live. SEVENTEEN's 9th EP Attacca debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

It sold over 1.3 million copies in the first week of release, earning the K-pop superstars the "quintuple million seller" title as it joins their last four consecutive releases-An Ode, Heng:garÃ¦ and ; [Semicolon], Your Choice-in selling over 1 million copies each.

