Senses Release New Single 'every little thing'

Fresh off the heels of their viral cover of Chappell Roan's summer hit "good luck, babe!," LA-based pop rock duo senses have inked a deal with Hopeless Records, embarking on a bold new chapter further revealing the life-affirming power of their music. To celebrate, the duo have unveiled their latest single "every little thing", a powerful anthem for anyone who has struggled with toxic relationships and the frustration of trying to help someone who refuses to change.

“'every little thing' is that moment of realization that someone you care about is dragging you down and doesn’t want to take responsibility," explains the band's frontwoman, Madison Taylor. "It’s that person in your life that lacks any self-awareness and has every opportunity for redemption, but no matter how much you try and how badly you want to help them, they just can’t get out of their own way. We wanted to give this song a decisive upbeat feel to really emphasize that frustration and crushing feeling in the moment.”

senses have a knack for tackling deeply relatable and emotional experiences in their songs, and that trend continues with their Hopeless Records debut. Written with famed producer and frequent collaborator Keith Varon (mgk, jxdn), track "every little thing" marks an important milestone in their career and sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting new chapter.

senses are no stranger to the road - last year they collected a troupe of dedicated fans across 3 tours where they supported Carlie Hanson, Leah Kate, and Boys Like Girls. Earlier this year, the band embarked on a 24 city tour where they served as direct support for Charlotte Sands. And now, senses have announced they will be direct support for Bailey Spinn, a 20-city tour kicking off October 27th in Denver and ending on December 11th in Portland. For more information and tickets, visit HERE.

senses is a Los Angeles-based self-identifying “emo-friendly, punk-curious” band known for their explosive energy and soul-baring truth. Their music channels pain and frustration into catchy anthems that resonate with fans and has catapulted them into joining multiple tours with artists like Charlotte Sands, Carlie Hanson, Leah Kate, and Boys Like Girls. Recently signed to Hopeless Records, the band, led by Madison Taylor (vocals/guitar) and Nick Sampson (drums), has seen their fanbase grow rapidly, thanks in part to their emotionally charged live shows and viral live videos.

Formed in 2019 after Taylor and Sampson connected via Craigslist, senses quickly made a name for themselves with their raw and unruly sound. Despite any setbacks, they continued to create, leading to their breakthrough debut EP, take me out of here (2023). The EP, produced by Keith Varon, features hard-hitting singles like “sleepwalking”, “gonna make sure” and “novocain”, and earned the band radio play and spots on major editorial playlists.

Through their music and a history of electrifying live performances, senses have built a close-knit community with their fans. The band is now working on new music, driven by their passion for creating an inclusive space where everyone can connect and find solace in their songs.

