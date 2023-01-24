Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sebastián Yatra Receives 10 Nominations at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro

The Grammy nominee will continue the celebration for his multi-platinum album ‘Dharma’ as a confirmed performer at the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Sebastián Yatra floats on as a leading singer, songwriter, and music composer in 2023. The Grammy nominee will continue the celebration for his multi-platinum album 'Dharma' as a confirmed performer at the MusiCares Person of the Year.

And that's not all, the Colombian-American multi-talent leads the nominations at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro, the longest-running Latin music award show, nabbing 10 nominations yesterday for awards including: "Artist Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," "Album Of The Year," "Tour Of The Year," "Pop - Male Artist Of The Year," "Pop - Song Of The Year," "Pop - Collaboration Of The Year," "Pop-Urban - Song Of The Year," "Pop/Ballad - Song Of The Year," and "Pop - Album Of The Year."

Billboard aptly reported, "Sebastián Yatra has been on a winning streak" and NPR 'Weekend Edition' continued, "Sebastian Yatra can kind of do it all." Sebastián Yatra wrapped his 78-date Dharma world tour last month which brought to life his award-winning Dharma album that landed his first two Latin Grammys, a performance with John Legend (watch here), a Grammy nomination, a first American Music Award, and a nomination at the People's Choice Awards.

Yatra's moving ballad "Dos Oruguitas" from Disney's Encanto also received an Oscar nomination and he performed the first song in Spanish at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Sebastián Yatra's multi-platinum genre-bending album "Dharma" debuted at #1 on the Spotify Global Debut Chart (with +3.9 Billion streams at release & 9.9 Billion streams to date) and features 3 Top 50 Global singles, "Tacones Rojos" (8x platinum), "Pareja del Año," "Chica Ideal" (4x platinum).

During the height of its success, the album was followed with a release of a deluxe edition, "Dharma+." Yatra closes out the year as a Top 100 most streamed artist with 30 billion streams on Spotify and more than 26 million monthly listeners.



