Seattle's Travis Thompson Will Release Debut Album 'Reckless Endangerment' Friday

Hailing from the suburbs of Burien, WA, buzzing rapper Travis Thompson threads together emotionally charged and evocative stories with each and every rhyme. He blasted onto the mainstream radar during 2017 after earning the endorsement of fellow Pacific Northwest titan Macklemore who invited him to open up a sold-out North American tour and duet on a seminal performance during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Capitalizing on this momentum, he rolled tape on his 13-track independent full-length YOUGOOD? and accompanying feature-length film. Appropriately, it premiered at a sold-out movie theater in his hometown. Along the way, "Need You" eclipsed 5 million Spotify streams with numerous other songs crossing the one-million mark. 2019 sees him positioned for stardom with a new deal for Epic Records, his RUNAWAYS EP and full-length debut Reckless Endangerment coming September 20.

Listen to new single "Malice" here:





