Sean Paul And Tove Lo Release Music Video For 'Calling On Me'

Following the release of his new single 'Calling On Me' with Tove Lo, legendary GRAMMY Awardwinning, multi-platinum selling Island Records artist Sean Paul reveals the official music video for the song today. Directed by Andy Hines, the video features both global chart-topping artists and comes after two stellar performances from the pair in New York City this week, where Sean Paul surprised fans by joining the Swedish hit-maker on stage for a special live rendition of the song.



The video received its broadcast premiere this morning on MTV Live, mtvU and the Times Square Viacom billboard in New York City, and is available to stream now on Sean Paul's Official YouTube Channel.

Watch the official music video for 'Calling On Me' with Tove Lo below!



With close to 2 BILLION combined global streams and 23 MILLION monthly Spotify listeners, Sean Paul remains without a doubt, one of the most beloved and instantly recognizable voices in music. Responsible for global hits such as "Body" featuring Migos, "No Lie" featuring Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit's "Rockabye," and the Billboard Number 1 "Cheap Thrills with Sia," the Jamaican dancehall artist, singer and record producer is showing no signs of slowing down as he kicks off the new decade with an undisputable hit featuring one of the most respected and critically acclaimed pop artists around.



Having collaborated with some of the worlds' biggest stars including Beyonce, Rihanna, Sia, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, Migos, David Guetta, J Balvin, and DJ Snake, Sean Paul is proud to join GRAMMY Award nominated Tove Lo for his latest undeniable smash. Speaking on the new track, Sean Paul revealed: "Calling On Me' is a dope song reflecting the real side of love. If you love someone, the energy doesn't ever change. They are able to call on you at all times. I'm proud to have such an amazing vocalist like Tove Lo be on the track with me."



'Calling On Me' with Tove Lo is out everywhere now.





