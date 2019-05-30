Scott H. Biram and Jesse Dayton Release Collaborative Covers 7”

Fellow Texan guitar outcasts Scott H. Biram and Jesse Dayton collaborated for a two-song 7" release, Monkey David Wine / Single Again. On Side A, ground zero outlaw David Allan Coe's "Monkey David Wine" gets a sinister gut bucket blues duet treatment. It lands about 11 feet away from Screamin' Jay Hawkins on a ten foot chain. Side B is Gary Stewart's "Single Again." The cool-as-can-be song is a shaggy-haired, floppy-hatted prime taste of '70s rebel country.



Like a lot of what we do at Bloodshot, this release was born out of the seeking of fun:



Jesse: "Scott & I have toured North America 5 times together. We share a major obsession w/ country & blues music. We both grew up in Texas listening to Gary Stewart & David Allen Coe. Folks can hear what a blast we had in the recordings of these songs!



Scott: "I says 'Come on over to the studio Jesse, and let's record some bulls!' Jesse Dayton and the boys swooped right in. I set up the mics, and we tore the world a new one! After all the touring we've done together, it just made since to get him in the studio with me to record a few songs! I wanted to get a full band backing me up in my studio, and see what kind of noises we could make! This is what happened! Couldn't be more pleased with it!"



Scott H. Biram is currently on a long tour in Europe and all additional dates can be found here. His last full-length The Bad Testament came out on Bloodshot in 2017.

Following the release of his covers album Kilonova, William Elliott Whitmore just released a video for his cover version of the Bad Religion song "Don't Pray on Me." Directed by Ryen McPherson, the music video is a one-shot narrative that depicts the struggles of a working class family, a demographic with whom the farm-keeping, blue-collar Whitmore identifies.



WEW is also announcing July tour dates across the West Coast. You can find those - in addition to a few others - listed below or here.

6/1 - IOWA CITY ARTS FESTIVAL - IOWA CITY, IA

6/16 - LEVITT AMP CONCERTS - EARLHAM, IA

6/29 - DES MOINES ARTS FEST - DES MOINES, IA

7/18 - THE HIGHLINE - SEATTLE, WA

7/19 - STAR THEATER - PORTLAND, OR

7/21 - NEUROLUX - BOISE, ID

7/22 - METRO MUSIC HALL - SALT LAKE CITY, UT

7/24 - YELLOWSTONE VALLEY BREWING - BILLINGS, MT

7/27 - THE UNDERGROUND MUSIC SHOWCASE - DENVER, CO

8/9-8/10 - FLAT BLACK STUDIOS GREY AREA FESTIVAL - LONE TREE, IA



William Elliott Whitmore's album Kilonova was released on Bloodshot Records in 2018. He previously launched a music video for his cover of Harlan Howard's classic "Busted" here!

Artwork by Justin Hertner





