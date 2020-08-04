Check out the latest single from Scenic Route to Alaska titled "Closer."

They're often considered opposing forces when it comes to pop music, making it all the more impressive when a band like Scenic Route to Alaska so effortlessly delivers ample doses of both. The Edmonton-based indie pop trio have dropped two acclaimed LPs that weave memorable melodies and catchy vocals through compelling, musically-rich arrangements.



Their recently released single "Closer" is the newest off their upcoming album Time For Yourself. This song revisits their roots with a more organic, unfiltered take on their now-signature sound.

The heralded Edmonton-based indie pop trio - Trevor Mann on lead vocals and guitar, drummer Shea Connor, and bassist Murray Wood - have worked tirelessly scaling the summit of the Canadian and international music scenes. They dropped two acclaimed LPs - 2018's Tough Luck and 2016's Long Walk Home - that weave memorable melodies and catchy vocals through compelling, musically-rich arrangements and earned a slew of awards and accolades on their backs. They've toured relentlessly across North America, Europe, and Australia and have seen their global fanbase grow exponentially with each amplified chord.

