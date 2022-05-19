Savage Republic Release New 'Meteora' Single

This Friday, Los Angeles-based post-punk band Savage Republic will release their new album Meteora in North America via Mobilization Recordings (order). In anticipation of Friday's release date the band is sharing the official video for the album's title track.

On the song Savage Republic's Thom Fuhrmann says, "'Meteora' is a song about about a place in a country where the people mean so very much to us. A song about how I'd like to be remembered. And a song dedicated to the memory of someone that did so much for this band throughout the years. Rest in Power Babis..."

The new single and video follows the album's pre-release singles "Nothing At All" and "Stingray." Post-Punk raved "Stingray" is "a dazzling tribute to the energy of West Coast surf culture, with their signature mix of Eastern influences and wellspring of intensity," while CVLT Nation's Sean Reveron says, "I want to salute Savage Republic for creating pulsating and thought-provoking music for decades." Both singles are available now on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares.

Hailing from the Los Angeles underground of the 1980's, Savage Republic forged an astonishing reputation for themselves as art-post punk-industrial pioneers. Throughout the 1980s, their five albums combined with their legendary live performances blurred and distorted the boundaries of post-punk, industrial, and soundtrack music - all wrapped up beautifully in Bruce Licher's innovative graphic design.

After 1989, the Republic went quiet. 13 years passed before they would briefly resurface for a US reunion tour in support of the reissue of their five studio albums and related singles on CD. Thom Fuhrmann, Ethan Port and Greg Grunke revived the band in 2005, and in 2006 they added drummer extraordinaire Alan Waddington to the fold. This lineup released the full length 1938 LP on Neurot Recordings (2007) and a pounding tribal cover of The Cure's "Hanging Garden" on a compilation CD included in the French magazine Fear Drop #14 (2008).

In 2009, Savage Republic decided to raise their game. With the departure of Greg Grunke, multi-instrumentalist and recording engineer Kerry Dowling joined the band and they've never looked back since! The current four-piece line up (Thom Fuhrmann, Ethan Port, Kerry Dowling, and Alan Waddington) has taken the band's discography to a whole new level with their bombastic live performances. Touring Europe regularly, they have created a live set that never lets the audience catch a breath - four musicians in their 40's, 50's, and 60's playing with the passion and energy of bands 1/3 their ages.

This longest running lineup of the band have released the full length albums Varvakios (2012) and Aegean (2014), and singles "1938"/"Taranto" - on Italian label "A Silent Place" (2009), "God and Guns"/"Tranquilo" (2018), and "1938"/"Siam" (2019) - recorded by Steve Albini at Electrical Audio during their Midwest Trek tour and capturing more of the raw energy this lineup unleashes in the live setting.

Meteora features some of Savage Republic's best work yet. Self-recorded in a secret cavernous location, their mix of tribal textures, political anthems, and Morricone-esque surf instrumentals once again transport the listener to faraway lands at turns both haunting and beautiful. One of many highlights of Meteora is the pandemic inspired piece "Unprecedented" (gifted to the band by Wire's Graham Lewis) that is sure to become a staple in their set list. This longest-lasting lineup of Savage Republic have infused all the power of their legendary live performances into a cinematic sonic dreamscape.

Over the decades, Savage Republic has performed with or collaborated with similar like-minded artists including Blaine L. Reininger of Tuxedomoon, Einstürzende Neubauten, Flipper, David Yow, Camper Van Beethoven, The Dream Syndicate, Psi-Com, 100 Flowers, Kommunity FK, Christian Death, Sonic Youth, Live Skull, members of Big Black, The Minutemen, Fugazi, the Buzzcocks and Graham Lewis of Wire.

Watch the new music video here: