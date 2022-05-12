Sarah Jaffe Announces North American Tour Supporting Bastille

Acclaimed producer and songwriter Sarah Jaffe has been tapped, alongside Alice Merton, to join Bastille as a special guest on their upcoming North American Give Me The Future headlining tour.

The tour kicks off this weekend in Memphis, TN with Alice Merton and on May 28th Jaffe will join them at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN and continue on for the remainder of their stateside run. The two-week trek includes a June 7th stop in Jaffe's current homebase of NYC, where they'll play Terminal 5 and directly following, Jaffe returns to her home state of Texas for a June 19th show at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden to headline their annual Concert in the Garden event.

The tour dates come as Jaffe is currently working on her next full-length studio album and follow up to 2017's Bad Baby LP. During the past five years, Jaffe has been busy working on various projects in addition to her own music. After a 2020 tour with Generationals, Jaffe found herself co-writing and singing on their recent single "Trying to Reach Ya" from their 2021 EP ILEANA (Polyvinyl).

She's also been working on a production project with her longtime drummer Roberto Sanchez called Golden Aquarians. Through this venture, they released single "High Enough" in September 2020 and just last month, they released "Night Drive" -written by Greg Vanderpool and produced and performed by Golden Aquarians. In addition, this past September Jaffe released The Championship EP ahead of a US tour with TORRES.

Sarah Jaffe started recording and releasing music when she was 22 years old and since then, the Texas native has led a creatively rich career as both a songwriter and a recording artist. She has released four critically acclaimed studio albums, she recently had her music featured in the new Netflix drama Sex/Life, she scored and contributed original music to the award-winning independent film Never Goin' Back, she co-wrote and sang on the recently certified GOLD and GRAMMY award-winning track "Bad Guy" on Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP 2 album, she's contributed her eerily haunting vocal to the Disney/Pixar short The Blue Umbrella scored by Jon Brion and this is only scratching the surface!

Confirmed dates for Sarah Jaffe with Bastille are below and keep your eyes peeled for news on Jaffe's next full-length studio album.

Sarah Jaffe Confirmed Tour Dates w/ Bastille

5/28 @ Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN

5/29 @ Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO

5/31 @ The Factory in Chesterfield, MO

6/1 @ The Sylvee in Madison, WI

6/3 @ History in Toronto, CA

6/4 @ Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, NY

6/5 The Anthem in Washington, DC

6/7 @ Terminal 5 in New York, NY

6/8 @ Roadrunner in Boston, MA

6/10 @ Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, MI

6/11 @ Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks, PA

6/14 @ College Street Music Hall in New Haven, CT

6/15 @ The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA

6/ 17 @ Kemba Live! in Columbus, OH

Sarah Jaffe Confirmed Headline Dates

6/19 @ Fort Worth Botanic Garden in Fort Worth, TX