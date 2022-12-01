Sara Noelle Shares Third Annual Xmas Single 'I'll Sleep 'Til Christmas'

Sara Noelle's new single "I'll Sleep 'Til Christmas" beams in scenes from a December night, alternating between quiet, cozy darkness and a snow swirling melody to get lost in. The song is Noelle's latest annual holiday original, following "Like Snow (Slowly Falling)" and "Christmas at Sea," all produced by Dan Duszynski.

"This song is about fast-forwarding until Christmas, a time that somehow sheds all the craziness of the year and brings some respite and a bit of quiet magic."

Her third full-length album Do I Have to Feel Everything arrives on January 27. The ambient-inspired LP offers a kaleidoscopic lens on a shifting mind as 12 songs wind their way toward a hazy horizon, featuring tracks like "Blooming Yucca." The album follows her 2020 LP Cover the Blue and debut Morning Moon.

Noelle also edits the literary journal Lyrics as Poetry, which published its fourth print edition - featuring 28 artists and 20 writers/journalists - in November.

Listen to a new single here: