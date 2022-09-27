Sammy Rae & The Friends Announces White Plains Headline Show

Brooklyn-based ensemble Sammy Rae & The Friends have released their latest single "If It All Goes South" with accompanying music video.

The romantic clip stars Barbara Lochiatto who first warmed viewers hearts as the widow looking for a second chance at love in Some Kind of Heaven - a critically acclaimed documentary produced by Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, Jackie) and the New York Times and directed by Lance Oppenheim.

Sammy Rae was struck by Lochiatto's inspiring story after seeing the documentary and reached out to her to join the music video not only as the leading lady but as the storyline's muse which has Sammy Rae following along as Barbara gives love another chance.

"If It All Goes South" the music video follows two lonely young-at-hearts through a series of near encounters on their day to day pursuit of life, and a love connection. Set against a romantic, youthful score that calls "first love" to mind, it flips on its head the notion that romance is only for the young.

The quirky, omnipresent narrator (played by me!), follows them along and encourages their bumping into each other, until they finally collide at a bowling alley. It's a timeless and whimsical love story starring two of the most beautiful retirees in the state of Florida. Morale of this story: It takes courage, patience and luck to find love, but it can happen to anyone. Anywhere.

- Sammy Rae, Sammy Rae & The Friends

"If It All Goes South" arrives just as Sammy Rae & The Friends have geared up for a massive fall headline tour. The 20+ date trek has the band visiting Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Idaho and Nebraska for the first time ever and sees them playing some of their biggest shows to date including two nights at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, Roadrunner in Boston and The Fillmore Theatre in both Philly and DC. In addition, the band's early 2023 UK run is already sold out! Sammy Rae & The Friend's energetic and communal shows are where they shine brightest and are not to miss.

For as much as Sammy Rae & The Friends may be a band, this diverse collective of musicians, dreamers, and artists considers itself a family first. The group flourishes in any spotlight with a combination of all-for-one and one-for-all camaraderie, palpable chemistry, deft virtuosity, and vocal fireworks. Their sound is a mélange of Sammy's influences, rooted in classic rock, folk, and funk and sprinkled with soul and jazz. Complete with a rhythm section, two saxophones, keyboards, and plenty of percussion, Sammy Rae & The Friends have delivered their high-energy, spirited, and unrestrained shows to sold-out audiences all over.

Sammy Rae & The Friends' "If It All Goes South" follows July's "For The Time Being" and is out now via Nettwerk. The single is available via all DSPs HERE and you can watch the official music video HERE. Check out all upcoming tour dates below and for the most up-to-date information on the band stay tuned to www.sammyrae.com.

Watch the video here:

Sammy Rae & The Friends Confirmed Tour Dates

October 1st @ Empire Control Room in Austin, TX

October 3rd @ House of Blues in Houston, TX

October 4th @ House of Blues in New Orleans, LA

October 5th @ Saturn in Birmingham, AL

October 7th @ Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA

October 8th @ Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN

October 9th @ The Orange Peel in Asheville, NA

October 11th @ The Ritz in Raleigh, NC

October 12th @ The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD

October 13th @ The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA

October 15th @ Roadrunner in Boston, MA

October 16th @ Serious Fun Arts Festival in White Plains, NY

October 27th @ The Sylvee in Madison, WI

October 28th @ First Ave in Minneapolis, MN

October 29th @ Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, NE

October 31st @ Granada Theatre in Lawrence, KS

November 2nd @ Gothic Theatre in Denver, CO

November 3rd @ Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City, UT

November 4th @ The Knitting Factory in Boise, ID

November 6th @ The Showbox in Seattle, WA

November 9th @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

November 11th @ Regency in San Francisco, CA

November 12th @ Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

November 13th @ Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

November 15th @ House of Blues in San Diego, CA

November 16th @ Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV

November 17th @ Marquee Theatre in Phoenix, AZ