Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside & Jon Spencer Team Up for 'Shake 'Em Down Tour'

Samantha Fish, the blues-rock artist, has announced the return of her Shake 'Em On Down Tour for its third annual edition. This year's tour features Grammy-nominated Cedric Burnside, a North Mississippi Hill Country Blues torchbearer, and the return of blues-punk legend Jon Spencer. The tour kicks off on December 10th in Carmel, Indiana.

Samantha Fish made her television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show this spring, promoting her ninth record, Paper Doll. The record was released on the heels of her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Jesse Dayton, Death Wish Blues. She previously appeared with Eric Clapton on his Crossroads Tour, participating in Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Tour, and has also shared the stage with The Rolling Stones and Buddy Guy.

Paper Doll Tour

Sept 5 Urbana, IL Ellnora Guitar Festival

Sept 6 Arvada, CO Arvada Center

Sept 7 Las Vegas, NV Big Blues Bender

Sept 8 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

Sept 10 Albuquerque, NM Fusion

Sept 11 & 12 Telluride, CO Telluride Blues & Brews

Sept 13 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

Sept 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

Sept 17 Houston, TX Heights Theater

Sept 18 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas

Sept 29 Hopewell, VA Beacon Theatre -

Oct 1 Charlottesville, VA The Jefferson Theatre -

Oct 2 Rocky Mount, VA The Harvester

Oct 3 Winston-Salem, NC The Ramkat

Oct 4 Charlotte, NC The Amp Ballantyne*

Oct 5 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

Oct 7 Knoxville, TN Bijou**

Oct 9 Atlanta, GA Center Stage**

Oct 10 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley**

Oct 11 Newberry, SC Newberry Opera House

Oct 18 Dubuque, IA Diamond Jo Casino

Oct 26 - 27 Minato-ku, Japan Blue Note Tokyo

*JJ Grey & Mofro

**Texas Headhunters

Paper Doll Tour w/Robert John & The Wreck

Nov 13 Del Mar, CA The Sound

Nov 14 Bakersfield CA World Records

Nov 15 Fontana CA Stage Red

Nov 16 Santa Ana CA Observatory

Nov 18 Santa Barbara CA Lobero Theatre

Nov 19 San Francisco CA The Fillmore

Nov 20 Felton CA Felton Music Hall

Nov 22 Seattle WA The Crocodile

Nov 23 Portland OR Aladdin

Nov 24 Bend OR Tower Theater

Shake 'em on Down Tour w/Cedric Burnside & Jon Spencer

Dec 10 Carmel, IN The Palladium

Dec 11 Fort Wayne IN The Clyde Theatre

Dec 12 Warren OH Robins Theatre

Dec 13 Cincinnati OH Ludlow Garage

Dec 14 Detroit MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec 16 Rochester NY Temple Civic Center

Dec 17 Hartford CT Infinity Hall

Dec 18 Harrisburg PA XL Live

Dec 19 Glenside PA Keswick

Dec 20 Brooklyn NY Brooklyn Bowl

Dec 21 Boston, MA The Wilbur

Photo credit: Doug Hardesty