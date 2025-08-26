Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside & Jon Spencer Team Up for 'Shake 'Em Down Tour'

The tour kicks off on December 10th in Carmel, Indiana.
Samantha Fish, the blues-rock artist, has announced the return of her Shake 'Em On Down Tour for its third annual edition. This year's tour features Grammy-nominated Cedric Burnside, a North Mississippi Hill Country Blues torchbearer, and the return of blues-punk legend Jon Spencer. The tour kicks off on December 10th in Carmel, Indiana.
Samantha Fish made her television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show this spring, promoting her ninth record, Paper Doll. The record was released on the heels of her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Jesse Dayton, Death Wish Blues. She previously appeared with Eric Clapton on his Crossroads Tour, participating in Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Tour, and has also shared the stage with The Rolling Stones and Buddy Guy.
Sept 5 Urbana, IL Ellnora Guitar Festival
Sept 6 Arvada, CO Arvada Center
Sept 7 Las Vegas, NV Big Blues Bender
Sept 8 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
Sept 10 Albuquerque, NM Fusion
Sept 11 & 12 Telluride, CO Telluride Blues & Brews
Sept 13 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
Sept 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
Sept 17 Houston, TX Heights Theater
Sept 18 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas
Sept 29 Hopewell, VA Beacon Theatre -
Oct 1 Charlottesville, VA The Jefferson Theatre -
Oct 2 Rocky Mount, VA The Harvester
Oct 3 Winston-Salem, NC The Ramkat
Oct 4 Charlotte, NC The Amp Ballantyne*
Oct 5 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre
Oct 7 Knoxville, TN Bijou**
Oct 9 Atlanta, GA Center Stage**
Oct 10 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley**
Oct 11 Newberry, SC Newberry Opera House
Oct 18 Dubuque, IA Diamond Jo Casino
Oct 26 - 27 Minato-ku, Japan Blue Note Tokyo
*JJ Grey & Mofro
**Texas Headhunters
Nov 13 Del Mar, CA The Sound
Nov 14 Bakersfield CA World Records
Nov 15 Fontana CA Stage Red
Nov 16 Santa Ana CA Observatory
Nov 18 Santa Barbara CA Lobero Theatre
Nov 19 San Francisco CA The Fillmore
Nov 20 Felton CA Felton Music Hall
Nov 22 Seattle WA The Crocodile
Nov 23 Portland OR Aladdin
Nov 24 Bend OR Tower Theater
Dec 10 Carmel, IN The Palladium
Dec 11 Fort Wayne IN The Clyde Theatre
Dec 12 Warren OH Robins Theatre
Dec 13 Cincinnati OH Ludlow Garage
Dec 14 Detroit MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
Dec 16 Rochester NY Temple Civic Center
Dec 17 Hartford CT Infinity Hall
Dec 18 Harrisburg PA XL Live
Dec 19 Glenside PA Keswick
Dec 20 Brooklyn NY Brooklyn Bowl
Dec 21 Boston, MA The Wilbur
Photo credit: Doug Hardesty
