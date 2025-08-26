 tracker
Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside & Jon Spencer Team Up for 'Shake 'Em Down Tour'

The tour kicks off on December 10th in Carmel, Indiana.

By: Aug. 26, 2025
Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside & Jon Spencer Team Up for 'Shake 'Em Down Tour' Image
Samantha Fish, the blues-rock artist, has announced the return of her Shake 'Em On Down Tour for its third annual edition. This year's tour features Grammy-nominated Cedric Burnside, a North Mississippi Hill Country Blues torchbearer, and the return of blues-punk legend Jon Spencer. The tour kicks off on December 10th in Carmel, Indiana.

Samantha Fish made her television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show this spring, promoting her ninth record, Paper Doll. The record was released on the heels of her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Jesse Dayton, Death Wish Blues. She previously appeared with Eric Clapton on his Crossroads Tour, participating in Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Tour, and has also shared the stage with The Rolling Stones and Buddy Guy. 

Paper Doll Tour

Sept 5  Urbana, IL             Ellnora Guitar Festival

Sept 6  Arvada, CO           Arvada Center

Sept 7  Las Vegas, NV      Big Blues Bender

Sept 8  Fort Collins, CO   Aggie Theatre

Sept 10 Albuquerque, NM   Fusion

Sept 11 & 12 Telluride, CO  Telluride Blues & Brews

Sept 13  Phoenix, AZ        Celebrity Theatre  

Sept 14  Tucson, AZ          Rialto Theatre 

Sept 17  Houston, TX        Heights Theater

Sept 18  Fort Worth, TX     Billy Bob's Texas  

Sept 29  Hopewell, VA        Beacon Theatre -

Oct 1      Charlottesville, VA  The Jefferson Theatre -

Oct 2      Rocky Mount, VA    The Harvester 

Oct 3     Winston-Salem, NC  The Ramkat 

Oct 4     Charlotte, NC          The Amp Ballantyne* 

Oct 5     Raleigh, NC             Lincoln Theatre 

Oct 7     Knoxville, TN          Bijou**   

Oct 9     Atlanta, GA              Center Stage**   

Oct 10   Nashville, TN          3rd & Lindsley**   

Oct 11   Newberry, SC          Newberry Opera House 

Oct 18   Dubuque, IA            Diamond Jo Casino  

Oct 26 - 27  Minato-ku, Japan   Blue Note Tokyo

 *JJ Grey & Mofro

**Texas Headhunters

Paper Doll Tour w/Robert John & The Wreck

Nov 13 Del Mar, CA             The Sound

Nov 14 Bakersfield CA        World Records

Nov 15 Fontana CA              Stage Red

Nov 16 Santa Ana CA          Observatory

Nov 18 Santa Barbara CA    Lobero Theatre

Nov 19 San Francisco CA   The Fillmore

Nov 20 Felton CA                 Felton Music Hall

Nov 22 Seattle WA               The Crocodile

Nov 23 Portland OR             Aladdin

Nov 24 Bend OR                  Tower Theater

Shake 'em on Down Tour w/Cedric Burnside & Jon Spencer

Dec 10   Carmel, IN                The Palladium

Dec 11   Fort Wayne IN          The Clyde Theatre

Dec 12  Warren OH                Robins Theatre

Dec 13  Cincinnati OH            Ludlow Garage

Dec 14  Detroit MI                   Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec 16  Rochester NY             Temple Civic Center

Dec 17  Hartford CT                Infinity Hall

Dec 18 Harrisburg PA              XL Live 

Dec 19 Glenside PA                 Keswick 

Dec 20 Brooklyn NY                Brooklyn Bowl

Dec 21 Boston, MA                 The Wilbur

Photo credit: Doug Hardesty


