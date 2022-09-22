Sam Smith Unleashes 'Unholy' Ft. Kim Petras

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith teams up with international pop star and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras on "Unholy" - the lead single from Sam's hotly-tipped fourth studio album.

Released today by Capitol Records, "Unholy" is a bold, ambitious departure for the singer. Crafted around a sultry Arabic scale, the track delivers a multi-voiced, menacing sound collage with instant club appeal, underpinned with a throbbing bass. After a blistering choral hook, Sam calls out a cheating husband who, unbeknownst to his wife and kids, ducks out to have some fun at a "body shop." Kim's fierce verse tells the story from a dancer's point of view.

Sam produced the track in Jamaica alongside ILYA (Max Martin, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez), Blake Slatkin (Lizzo, 24K Golden), Cirkut (Nikki Minaj, The Weeknd), Omer Fendi (Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi) and long-time collaborator Jimmy Napes.

Sam Smith, who described the track as their most audacious yet, said, "'Unholy' was made in Jamaica and was one of the most glorious creative moments I've ever had as an artist. I've never had so much fun making a record. It was so cathartic and freeing to experiment like this and throw out the rule book. It has also been an honor to work with Kim and get to witness her brilliance. This song is about liberating oneself from the clutches of others' secrets..."

Kim Petras added, "I am such a big fan of Sam. It is cool to meet another artist who is a really good writer and has a vision that's their own. I had the best time in the studio with them. They really believed in me and encouraged me to be totally myself. I feel so honored that they chose me to be on this song."

Fans embraced "Unholy" before its release, quickly sending views of the first teaser soaring past 26 million with over 300K creates on TikTok. Simultaneously, a new sound for "I'm Not The Only One" was trending on TikTok, causing the 2014 hit to re-enter the Global Spotify Daily Top 200. In a recent cover story, Billboard said, "Embracing their identity, the artist has found a revitalized creative spirit - and is ready to show the world that soulful songs can be happy, too."

Sam Smith is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history. Their critically acclaimed third album Love Goes builds on the 35 million album sales, 250 million single sales and the 45 billion career streams they have amassed with the global success of their multi-platinum debut and sophomore albums, In the Lonely Hour and The Thrill of It All, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Awarded four stars by Rolling Stone, The Thrill of It All included the hit single "Too Good At Goodbyes" which along with Sam's songs "I'm Not The Only One" and "Stay With Me," have each received over a billion streams on Spotify alone. A session with Calvin Harris birthed "Promises", an international smash co-written by Jessie Reyez and a string of singles crafted with producers Sam admired including Scandinavian pop behemoths like Max Martin, ILYA, Shellback and Stargate followed.

"Dancing With A Stranger," a lacquer smooth and seductive R&B track with Normani, the dance-pop leaning "How Do You Sleep?," "Diamonds," a dazzling dancefloor anthem that showcases Sam's unforgettable vocals in a defiant tale of love lived without regret and "My Oasis," the cross-continental collaboration with Burna Boy.

Sam also holds two Guinness World Records - for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. Charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe winning "Writing's on the Wall"). With the release of "Unholy," a new album incoming and an exciting live plot in motion, it's going to be an undeniable 2023 for Sam.

International pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has become one of music's most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, nearly 1 billion global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America and Europe, and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide.

After years of triumphing as an entirely independent artist with her larger-than-life magnetism, Petras signed to Republic Records / Amigo Records and began a brand-new era with the release of "Coconuts" and "Future Starts Now" as well as her latest release, the sex-positive EP Slut Pop.

Kim is gearing up to release new music soon and is currently guest starring in the new season of HBO's Los Espookys, following a summer that included her serendipitously-timed cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" becoming one of the most successful Amazon Originals of 2022, an Amazon mini doc that gave a look behind the scenes of her epic Coachella debut, her headlining set at NYC Pride, and joining Christina Aguilera on stage for a show-stopping performance of her song "xx" from Slut Pop.

Petras immediately made a splash with her 2017 break-out single "I Don't Want It At All" (a #1 hit on Spotify's Global Viral 50 Chart) and "Heart to Break" soon became her first Top 40 smash. Her 2019 project Clarity featured lead single "Icy." Her Halloween-themed project TURN OFF THE LIGHT included standout tracks "There Will Be Blood" and "Close Your Eyes" and was followed by her 2020 summer hit "Malibu."

As Petras' widespread acclaim has grown, she has made national TV appearances including Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and the MTV Video Music Awards, drew global attention during her Met Gala debut, and has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Kygo, Cheat Codes, Madison Beer, and K/DA. She was also personally selected by Ariana Grande to appear on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack.

Listen to the new single here: