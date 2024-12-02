Sam Fender Shares Second Track 'Wild Long Lie' From Forthcoming New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sam Fender has shared the second track from his forthcoming third album, People Watching available via Capitol Records.

The twisting folk rock of “Wild Long Lie” follows the explosive re-introduction of last month’s soaring anthem and album title-track, “People Watching.” The new single will be backed with the bonus track, “Me & The Dog.” “Wild Long Lie” takes a left turn from the euphoria of the returning single, and lands on something more reflective, subtle, and understated - but no less impactful.

Sam will kick off the North American leg of the People Watching Tour at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver on April 5, 2025. A special one night only underplay at New York City’s Webster Hall will take place prior on February 11, 2025. The North American headline shows will give fans a rare opportunity to see Fender perform in intimate settings. The first leg of the tour, which sold out in less than an hour, will bring Sam to arenas across the UK and Ireland this December. His sold-out European tour will follow in March 2025.

Just last week, four UK stadium dates went on sale for June, with three nights at Newcastle’s St. James Park now all sold out, preceding Fender’s biggest show to date at the London Stadium. Remaining tickets for London are on sale now via www.samfender.com. CMAT supports at all four shows, and The War on Drugs will play on 6th and 14th + 15th of June.

Sam Fender releases his third album, People Watching on February 21, 2025 via Capitol Records. Now solidified as one of Britain’s most accomplished songwriters of his generation and the next, if Seventeen Going Under was Sam’s “coming of age” record, People Watching is his next step forward - colourful stories and observations of everyday characters living their everyday, but often extraordinary, lives.

Sam produced People Watching alongside bandmates Dean Thompson and Joe Atkinson over two years, working first in London in 2023 with producer Markus Dravs, and then earlier this year in Los Angeles with The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel.

Sam Fender Live – People Watching Tour

North American Tour 2025

11th February – Webster Hall, New York SOLD OUT

5th April - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

7th April - The Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

9th April - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

11th April - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

13th April - Coachella Festival- Indio, CA

20th April - Coachella Festival - Indio, CA

21st April - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

23rd April - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

24th April - The Fillmore - Denver, CO

2024 (support from Wunderhorse):

2nd December – 3Arena, Dublin SOLD OUT

4th December – First Direct Arena, Leeds SOLD OUT

6th December – Co-Op Live, Manchester SOLD OUT

7th December – Co-Op Live, Manchester SOLD OUT

10th December – The O2, London SOLD OUT

12th December – The O2, London SOLD OUT

13th December – Utilita Arena, Birmingham SOLD OUT

16th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow SOLD OUT

17th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow SOLD OUT

20th December – Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT

2025 (support from CMAT):

4th March – Olympia, Paris SOLD OUT

5th March – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg SOLD OUT

8th March – Halle 622, Zurich SOLD OUT

10th March – Palladium, Cologne (SOLD OUT

12th March – Zenith, Munich SOLD OUT

13th March – ChorusLife Arena, Bergamo

16th March – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin SOLD OUT

18th March – Afas Live, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

19th March – Forest National, Brussels SOLD OUT

Summer 2025:

6th June – London Stadium (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ CMAT) SOLD OUT

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) SOLD OUT

15th June - St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) SOLD OUT

21st June – Hurricane, Germany

22nd June – Southside, Germany

4th July – Down The Rabbit Hole, Netherlands

5th July – Rock Werchter, Belgium

Photo Credit: Jack Whitefield

