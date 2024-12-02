Sam Fender Shares Second Track 'Wild Long Lie' From Forthcoming New Album

Listen to the new track now.
Sam Fender has shared the second track from his forthcoming third album, People Watching available via Capitol Records.
The twisting folk rock of “Wild Long Lie” follows the explosive re-introduction of last month’s soaring anthem and album title-track, “People Watching.” The new single will be backed with the bonus track, “Me & The Dog.” “Wild Long Lie” takes a left turn from the euphoria of the returning single, and lands on something more reflective, subtle, and understated - but no less impactful.
Sam will kick off the North American leg of the People Watching Tour at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver on April 5, 2025. A special one night only underplay at New York City’s Webster Hall will take place prior on February 11, 2025. The North American headline shows will give fans a rare opportunity to see Fender perform in intimate settings. The first leg of the tour, which sold out in less than an hour, will bring Sam to arenas across the UK and Ireland this December. His sold-out European tour will follow in March 2025.
Just last week, four UK stadium dates went on sale for June, with three nights at Newcastle’s St. James Park now all sold out, preceding Fender’s biggest show to date at the London Stadium. Remaining tickets for London are on sale now via www.samfender.com. CMAT supports at all four shows, and The War on Drugs will play on 6th and 14th + 15th of June.
Sam Fender releases his third album, People Watching on February 21, 2025 via Capitol Records. Now solidified as one of Britain’s most accomplished songwriters of his generation and the next, if Seventeen Going Under was Sam’s “coming of age” record, People Watching is his next step forward - colourful stories and observations of everyday characters living their everyday, but often extraordinary, lives.
Sam produced People Watching alongside bandmates Dean Thompson and Joe Atkinson over two years, working first in London in 2023 with producer Markus Dravs, and then earlier this year in Los Angeles with The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel.
North American Tour 2025
11th February – Webster Hall, New York SOLD OUT
5th April - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC
7th April - The Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA
9th April - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR
11th April - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
13th April - Coachella Festival- Indio, CA
20th April - Coachella Festival - Indio, CA
21st April - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ
23rd April - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT
24th April - The Fillmore - Denver, CO
2nd December – 3Arena, Dublin SOLD OUT
4th December – First Direct Arena, Leeds SOLD OUT
6th December – Co-Op Live, Manchester SOLD OUT
7th December – Co-Op Live, Manchester SOLD OUT
10th December – The O2, London SOLD OUT
12th December – The O2, London SOLD OUT
13th December – Utilita Arena, Birmingham SOLD OUT
16th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow SOLD OUT
17th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow SOLD OUT
20th December – Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT
4th March – Olympia, Paris SOLD OUT
5th March – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg SOLD OUT
8th March – Halle 622, Zurich SOLD OUT
10th March – Palladium, Cologne (SOLD OUT
12th March – Zenith, Munich SOLD OUT
13th March – ChorusLife Arena, Bergamo
16th March – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin SOLD OUT
18th March – Afas Live, Amsterdam SOLD OUT
19th March – Forest National, Brussels SOLD OUT
6th June – London Stadium (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)
12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ CMAT) SOLD OUT
14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) SOLD OUT
15th June - St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) SOLD OUT
21st June – Hurricane, Germany
22nd June – Southside, Germany
4th July – Down The Rabbit Hole, Netherlands
5th July – Rock Werchter, Belgium
Photo Credit: Jack Whitefield
