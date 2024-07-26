Saint Motel Return With New Single 'Stay Golden'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Elektra recording group Saint Motel have returned with their brand new single “Stay Golden,” produced by BEKON (Kendrick Lamar, Hozier, H.E.R).

About the new track, frontman A/J Jackson shares, “It’s a delicate dance of keeping the light alive while carrying the weight of your own dark shadows.”

“Stay Golden” follows the band’s 2023 singles “Slowly Spilling Out”, “Fine Wine”, and “Everyone’s A Guru Now”, which received praise from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight and more, and marked the marked the first new music from Saint Motel since the release of their acclaimed 2021 studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Alongside the singles, the quartet headlined The Awards Show North American and European tours, selling out venues on both continents last year.

Next month, the band will be hitting the road to support select dates of Lindsey Stirling’s The Duality tour in the U.S. Dates kick off August 26th and run through September, wrapping at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater on September 10th. Visit SaintMotel.com for tickets and more information. See full tour routing below.

In 2021, Saint Motel released their latest studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The album arrived to widespread acclaim from People, SPIN, Paste, Ladygunn, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, and saw the band deliver an unforgettable performance of lead single “Van Horn” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Additionally, the band teamed up with the Fames Orchestra of Macedonia and renowned film composer Duke Bojadziev, to bring The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to life in its entirety on stage during a global livestream. The show notably featured the film score transitions previously composed by Duke, live in the Macedonian capital of Skopje. In support of the LP, they headlined The Director’s Cut North American and European tours, selling out venues on both continents in 2021.

SAINT MOTEL 2024 TOUR DATES

8/26 - 9/10: Supporting Lindsey Stirling

10/8 - 10/16: UK headline dates

August 26 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Theatre (Outdoor Pavilion)

August 28 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

August 29 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center (Amphitheater)

August 30 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

August 31 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Casino (Amphitheater)

September 2 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 3 - Seattle, WA - WAMU

September 4 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amp

September 6 - San Francisco, CA - Concord Pavilion

September 7 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

September 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

September 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater

October 8 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

October 9 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

October 11 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

October 13 - Dublin, IRE - Academy

October 15 - Leeds, UK - The Wardrobe

October 16 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (TV Studio)

About Saint Motel

Joyfully blurring genres, Saint Motel showcase an opulent sound complimentary to their ambitious scope. Streamed and viewed over half-a-billion times, the platinum-selling Los Angeles quartet magnify this vision with immersive live experiences and one unpredictable move after another. The group initially came together at film school before introducing themselves on 2012’s Voyeur. Signing to Elektra, their 2014 My Type EP boasted both the gold-certified title track “My Type” and fan favorite “Cold Cold Man.” In 2016, saintmotelevision yielded the smash “Move.” Flipping the script once again, the musicians reimagined the record with a series of history-making first-of-their-kind innovations: an award-winning Virtual Reality version and an Augmented Reality version. In addition to unforgettable sets everywhere from Coachella and Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo, the boys lit up shows such as NBC’s TODAY, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, among others. In 2019, Saint Motel launched their most ambitious undertaking yet, unveiling their third full-length album in three parts. First up, they uncovered The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Pt. 1 powered by the shimmy and shake of Alternative Top 15 lead single “Van Horn.” Between packing houses coast to coast on headline jaunts and earning acclaim from People, Billboard, and more, the four-piece rolled out Pt. 2 throughout 2020. Fans received the full picture of Saint Motel’s vision with the complete The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack studio album in 2021. Last year, the band released a handful of radiant singles, “Fine Wine,” “Everyone’s A Guru” and “Slowly Spilling Out,” their first new music since 2021. This summer, they’re kicking off a new era with “Stay Golden,” available now via Elektra.

PHOTO CREDIT: Oswaldo Cepeda

