SHELEA To Release New Holiday Single 'Don't Wanna Wait 'Til Christmas'

R&B/Pop/Soul songstress and pianist Sheléa, a protégé of music icon Quincy Jones, will release her new original holiday single "Don't Wanna Wait "Til Christmas" on November 22, supported by performances on the nationally televised Hollywood Christmas Parade, taping December 1 on Hollywood Blvd. and airing December 13, and the New York Stock Exchange's annual tree lighting event on December 5.

Comments Jones: "I think she made it pretty clear; don't make her wait 'til Christmas! It makes my soul smile to hear Sheléa use her undeniable chops to bring us some more music to enjoy this holiday season. Absolutely beautiful."

The unparalleled songstress and pianist has been selling out tour dates on her Natural Woman tour, a soulful intent on bringing back organic singing and songwriting, as she evokes the sultry energy of Whitney Houston and the piano chops and writing prowess of Alicia Keys. Sheléa also starred in "Quincy Jones Presents Sheléa," on PBS which aired nationwide earlier this year.

Shelèa will make her acting debut in April 2020 as Dorinda Clark in the Clark Sisters Biopic on the Lifetime Channel. The movie was executive produced by Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige & Missy Elliott.

She has performed at the White House with Stevie Wonder, Library of Congress, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, to name a few. She's also appeared on several PBS specials, including 'A Grammy Salute to Music Legends' paying homage to Tina Turner.

Sheléa's debut album, Love Fell On Me garnered the single "I'll Never Let You Go," peaking at #22 on the Billboard R&B charts and charting for 22+ weeks, with features by Stevie Wonder, Brian McKnight and Narada Michael Walden. It was a return to true artistry blending traditional pop, jazz, R&B and soul, marking an exciting revival of singing and songwriting in an industry laced with auto-tune and beat driven numbers.

She also lent her stellar vocals to soundtrack projects including Hotel Rwanda , Akeelah and the Bee and Be Cool . Her songwriting credits include tracks for the Sony film, Jumping the Broom and the CW series, Black Lightening.

Stay tuned for more music to come from Sheléa in early 2020.





