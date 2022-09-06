Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
S.C.A.B. Announces New Self-Titled LP

S.C.A.B. Announces New Self-Titled LP

The NYC band will release its sophomore LP on Nov. 11 on Grind Select.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

""Tuesday" is a song about disillusionment with trying to form meaningful connections, and searching aimlessly for something worthwhile. There's a scene from Seinfeld where Newman says "Tuesday has no feel. Monday has a feel, Friday has a feel..." and that type of unspecific, hard to pinpoint vibe is what I wanted to express with the lyrics... you're trying to get through the week, find any ounce of happiness to cling on to (sitting in the sun, feeling it burning your skin), looking for something but not finding it." -Sean Camargo

Originally a working title representing the first letters of the band members' names (Sean, Cory, Alec, Brandon), S.C.A.B. is an acronym with a shifting meaning - its phonetic double acting as a metaphor for protection and healing for a group that's always been there for one another.

Following the release of the band's debut album, 2019's Beauty & Balance, COVID-19 put the brakes on the Brooklyn-based band's burgeoning career. Not content with sitting still, the band decided to travel down to Georgia to record their sophomore, self-titled LP (S.C.A.B.), which they engineered and produced themselves. (side note: Brandon, the letter "B" in S.C.A.B., does play on this record, but has since left the group to focus on solo work under the name Hayfitz.) Having distance from their beloved city during this unprecedented, tragic time helped them hone a sound that is even more distinctly New York.

Frontman Sean Camargo, whose parents immigrated from Ecuador and Bolivia as teenagers, was born in Elmhurst, Queens. His lyrics are colored with nostalgic memories of 90s Bushwick, where his grandparents later settled, alongside sardonic observations of the contemporary city where he landed again after stops in Maryland and Massachusetts. Each song on S.C.A.B. contains snapshots of New York moments that feel hazy with nostalgia, yet are the result of being present through transformational circumstances, no matter how seemingly small. As a self-titled effort, it solidifies the band's mastery of balancing raucous, distorted guitars with glimmering spoken word passages and a pop-infused melodic confidence.

The angular guitar passages in lead single "Tuesday" conjure up trains skidding across deteriorated subway platforms, as Camargo declares he's "trying to let go of everyone I've ever loved," reflecting a relatable disillusionment with trying to form meaningful connections, and searching aimlessly for something worthwhile. Thematically, S.C.A.B. covers an array of topics ranging from grief ("Small Talk"), as Camargo describes bonding with another band member over the loss of a parent, to infatuation with a partner you know is ultimately bad for you ("Why Do I Dream Of You").

S.C.A.B. is a result of four musicians, a tight-knit group, best friends: the kind of rare conditions that allow for such raw, emotionally-charged music. When the members of a band are this close, able to protect each other from the world outside it, they are a force to be reckoned with. As Frank Sinatra famously sang about the city, "Green beams of steel, making me feel, like I'm home again". S.C.A.B. embodies that sentiment and evokes the intangible magic that is New York City.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2022 - Where to Watch HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2022 - Where to Watch HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!
September 4, 2022

This September, Broadway fans can wind down from summer with a stacked lineup of new albums, concerts, television shows, and movies to binge. From the new live capture of Heathers: the Musical on the West End to the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!
VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 14 Reunion TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 14 Reunion Trailer
September 2, 2022

This season, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora returned. Former friend Marlo Hampton was back, and this time, holding her very own peach. Newest Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross joined as a four-time Gold Medal Olympian, mother, wife, and businesswoman. Watch the new video trailer now!
Christopher Martin to Release New Single 'Guaranteed'Christopher Martin to Release New Single 'Guaranteed'
September 2, 2022

The feel good easy-vibe song, produced by Robert Livingston is the follow-up single to “You’ll Never Find.”  Christopher maintains his smooth modern vocals with a touch of soul.  Martin’s vocal styling and lyrics make him the ultimate lovers tour guide, hitting the right spots.
Rufus Kampa Joins THE CROWN as Prince WilliamRufus Kampa Joins THE CROWN as Prince William
September 2, 2022

The season will also feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.
VIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals How Broadway Contributed to THE GOOD FIGHTVIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals How Broadway Contributed to THE GOOD FIGHT
September 2, 2022

BroadwayWorld sat down with Christine Baranski ahead of the premiere to discuss saying goodbye to Diane Lockhart in The Good Fight after six seasons, what it was like tackling real-life issues through the series, and how Broadway has contributed to the series throughout its six seasons. Watch the new video interview now!