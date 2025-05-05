Russell Dickerson Adds More Dates To RUSSELLMANIA TOUR

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale this Friday, May 9 at 10 AM local time.
Multi-platinum entertainer Russell Dickerson has extended ROUND 3 of his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025, adding more dates to the fall run. The tour has drawn sold-out crowds and is set to bring even more unforgettable moments as the excitement continues into summer and fall.
Dickerson's latest and fastest-rising single, “Happen To Me” anthem has already made history as the biggest streaming debut of his career. “Exuding a big arena-ready energy and easily screamable lyrics,” (Holler) the track has already surpassed 56 million streams and climbed into the Top 30 on the country radio charts. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale this Friday, May 9 at 10 AM local time at RussellDickerson.com.
6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^ SOLD OUT
6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^ SOLD OUT
6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^ SOLD OUT
6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^
6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^
9/18 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
9/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
9/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
9/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
9/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/3 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort
10/4 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort
10/10 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino
10/14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
10/15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/17 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
10/18 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
10/23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10/24 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
10/25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
11/14 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
Bold indicates newly added dates
* Jake Scott
^ Niko Moon
Multi-Platinum artist and all-in performer Russell Dickerson made a name for himself as an “ace songwriter” (Billboard) full of "unstoppable energy fans can’t get enough of” (E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out by releasing four consecutive career-launching singles that each reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or multi-platinum status on hits like “Yours” (3X Platinum), “Blue Tacoma” (2X Platinum), “Every Little Thing” (Platinum), “Love You Like I Used To” (Platinum), and “She Likes It” ft. Jake Scott (2X Platinum).
In 2023, he scored his fifth No. 1 hit with "God Gave Me A Girl," followed by the release of “Good Day to Have a Great Day,” “Bones” and his latest single “Happen To Me” which marked the biggest debut of his career, notching over 9 million global streams in the first week. Known for his electric performances, Dickerson will hit the road this year on the RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025, extending into amphitheaters this summer and fall, with direct support from Jake Scott and Niko Moon on select dates. Tickets are available for purchase at RussellDickerson.com.
