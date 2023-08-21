Rudy Love & the Encore Share New Single 'Good Time' From Debut EP

Between releasing a slew of singles with his new band, collaborating with Elise Trouw, speaking at Music Biz 2023 and performing at the opening party of the NIVA 2023 conference, it’s safe to say that Wichita singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rudy Love Jr. has been having nothing short of an eventful 2023.

That trend doesn't look like it will change anytime soon, as his band, Rudy Love & the Encore announced that it will release its debut EP, The Beauty of Burdens, on September 22, 2023, via Midtopia. Alongside the news of the EP, the band has also shared the record’s latest single, ‘Good Time’, alongside an accompanying music video.

A lifelong musician from a long line of celebrated artists and performers (such as his father Rudy Love Sr.), Rudy Love Jr. has, from an early age, had a front-row seat to the live music biz and the culture surrounding it. While living in Los Angeles, in between his solo output and collaborating with world-renowned artists like Inglewood SiR and D Smoke, and opening for Anderson. Paak and Snoop Dogg, Rudy observed just how much of a presence the addictions of nightlife has in the live music industry, for better and worse. This dynamic functions as the thematic core of his band’s latest single.

‘Good Time’ continues Rudy Love & the Encore’s streak of concocting soul, funk, and r&b-infused pop that embraces the eclectic rather than resting on its laurels. Built upon the foundation of its core pop-r&b sound with layers of summery Afrobeat/Latin style percussion and sunny, retro-inspired synths added into the mix, what initially seems like a fun and easy-going track is a deeper exploration of how musicians deal with or succumb to an industry and culture that can feel like an endless party.

“I first wrote this song while staying at a hotel in Las Vegas and overhearing strangers talk about having “way too much fun” and subsequent consequences that ranged from bar fights to spending too much money, says Rudy. “What I heard immediately reminded me of what myself and the rest of the Encore have experienced as part of the live music industry.”