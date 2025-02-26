Rowena Wise & Didirri Release New Single 'No Cure For Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australian indie-folk darlings Rowena Wise and Didirri have released their stunning duet “No Cure For Love” via Beloved / Remote Control. The song, raw and rapturous in theme, is an evocation of the complexity of long-term love, using the pain and the pitfalls of the duo’s eight-year relationship to create a troubled ballad of real beauty. It sees two of Australia's beloved indie singers at the top of their game, mining their sorrow to incredible effect.

“No Cure For Love” premiered via Flood Magazine who said, “the tight folk-rock instrumental gives voice to the lyrics’ exhaustion just as much as it bolsters the loving sense of comfort both songwriters find in each other’s company as they trade verses and synchronize their voices at every swell.”

The duo told them: "‘No Cure for Love’ was written in the wake of realizing our love can be a double-edged sword. We’ve been in a relationship for 8 years, and turbulence is inevitable with anything that lasts a long time. During a phase of smoking weed and arguments, we could not see eye to eye. It was confusing when we’ve known each other so deeply and for so long, only to arrive at the feeling that we’re complete strangers. In those moments we considered whether the bond that tied us together was becoming too much to bear. The words ‘I’m too much for you’ and ‘you’re going to leave me one day’ were carelessly spoken, like a self-fulfilling prophecy waiting to happen. This song captures those moments where we have crumbled, said hurtful things, and had to look at our options. We came out of that chapter ready to face the challenge of our love, realising we can only love and respect each other if we do this for ourselves first. We can’t take each other (and ourselves) for granted if we want to be companions in this long journey together.

Rowena is also happy to announce a forthcoming North American tour with dates kicking off on March 1 in Toronto, ON. She will then head to New York City to play during the New Colossus Festival followed by shows at SXSW in Austin, TX and Los Angeles, CA. All dates are listed below with more to be confirmed.

“No Cure For Love” illuminates two artists who have carved out a reputation as inimitable figures in the Australian music landscape. Rowena Wise is hot off the 2024 release of her solo record Senseless Acts of Beauty, a compelling and incisive indie-folk album on love, loss, and alienation which saw her shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize 2024.

With 75 million streams and an ARIA gold accreditation under his belt for “Blind You,” Didirri released his debut album Caught in the Act in 2023 to critical acclaim. Openly delving into subjects we shy away from, Didirri remains true to his mission of creating music for 'lovers and overthinkers,' weaving uninhibited lyrics that touch raw nerves and charming melodies that soothe hearts and minds. He sell out tours in Australia and abroad, and has performed at festivals including Splendour In The Grass, The Great Escape, Latitude and Primavera Sound.

“No Cure For Love” was recorded completely live and produced by Robert Muinos (Julia Jacklin, Didirri, Little May) with Rich Bradbeer on bass, Lewis Coleman on synths/keys, and Josh Barber on drums.

Rowena tour dates

March 1 - The Baby G - Toronto, ON

March 5 - Baker Falls - New York, NY *

March 6 - Drom - New York, NY *

March 13 - The Creek and the Cave Backyard - Austin, TX 8:20pm #

(Presented By Greyline x Sounds Australia)

March 14 - @ Music For Listening (Orlando) 3pm

March 14 - Las Perlas - Austin, TX 1am (Friday night) #

March 15 - @ Out By Southeast 4pm

March 22 - Permanent Records’ Roadhouse - Los Angeles, CA

*New Colossus Festival

#SXSW

Photo credit: Nick McKinlay

Comments