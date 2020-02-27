Rotting Out Announce New Album RONIN

American hardcore punk band, Rotting Out, have announced the release of their third full-length album, Ronin, which will be released on April 10, 2020 via Pure Noise Records. Today, the band has released a new single off of the forthcoming album, "Unforgiven." This follows the release of their single, "Reaper," which was released last year, both of which will be featured on the album.

On the forthcoming album, lead vocalist Walter Delgado shares, "It's been 7 years since our last LP. A lot has happened since: hard lessons, periods of isolation, weight of guilt, diagnosis, crippling realization, absolute hopelessness and also absolute peace and calmness. The purpose for the image of the record is that there was a lot that was left unspoken and I danced around the darker moments and some were just buried completely. I decided to reopen things that haven't been open in almost 25 years and look it straight in the face. That old dusty mirror that shows me more than I'd like to see or remember. I've never been more proud of writing this record and nothing was left behind on my end. Some of these took more out of me than I'd like to admit. Nonetheless, I knew it was time to put it all out there."

He continues about the single, "'Unforgiven' was everything imprinted on me as a child from abusive parent. Made to believe every bad experience was my own fault and unable to forgive myself for situations that were not only not my fault but far beyond my control. Now as an adult I try undo and forgive myself for things I never even did, apologizing for the actions of ghosts, feeling stuck like there's no way out completely exhausted by guilt that doesn't belong to me."

Raised on the sounds of local LA heroes Suicidal Tendencies and Pennywise, yet fully indebted to the thriving Southern California hardcore scene, Rotting Out have continually created some of the most energetic and captivating punk/hardcore being played today. Their music expresses a certain LA grit that is so rarely captured by many hardcore bands.

After disbanding from their original band, Dogpile, the band formed in 2007. Since then, they have released two full-length records and two EPs. With vocalist Walter Delgado's arrest in Ohio and 18-month sentence for transporting an estimated 700 pounds of marijuana, the band was forced to take a break. After a three-year hiatus, the band reemerged into the scene at the iconic Sound and Fury Festival and This is Hardcore Fest in 2018. Now, in 2020, the band is back and ready to reclaim their place in the industry.

Ronin will be released on April 10, 2020. For more information, please visit http://rottingouthc.com/.

Ronin Tracklisting:

01. Vessel

02. Last Man Standing

03. Stones

04. Reaper

05. Prisoner

06. Unforgiven

08. Still Her

08. Thief

09. Visceral

10. Boy

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Feb 28 - New Haven, CT @ The State House

Feb 29 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

Mar 01 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Mar 03 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

Mar 04 - West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

Mar 05 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar Orlando

Mar 06 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

Mar 07 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Mar 08 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Mar 09 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mar 10 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar n' Grill

Mar 11 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

Mar 12 - El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

Mar 14 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

Mar 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

Mar 16 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music

Mar 17 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

Mar 18 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Mar 19 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

Mar 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Greek Station

Mar 21 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Mar 22 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Mar 23 - Moline, IL @ Bierstube Moline

Mar 24 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Beer & Hall

Mar 25 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Mar 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

Mar 27 - Columbus, OH @ Skullys Music Diner

Mar 28 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

Mar 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Legends

Mar 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

Apr 02 - Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

Apr 03 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

Apr 04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland Bar & Grill

Apr 05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Apr 07 - Springfield, MO @ FOH Lounge

Apr 08 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St

Apr 10 - Albuquerque, NM @ ECLIPSE

Jun 11 - Schweinfurt, Germany @ Alter Stattbahnhof

Jun 13 - Querfurt, Germany @ Return To Strength Festival

Jun 21 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

Jun 22 - Trier, Germany @ Mergener Hof

Jun 26 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air

Jun 27 - Hauteville, Switzerland @ Abyss Festival

Jun 28 - Saarbrücken, Germany @ Reality Bites Festival

Jul 01 - Rennes, France @ Summerbowl of Hardcore

Jul 02 - Paris, France @ Gibus Club

Jul 10 - Tabor, Czech Republic @ Mighty Sounds Festival

Jul 11 - Halver, Germany @ HHF Summer Fest





