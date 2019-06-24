Ronnie Milsap Concert Added to Elvis Week at Elvis Presley's Graceland in Memphis

Elvis Week™ 2019 will mark the 42nd anniversary of Elvis' passing and Graceland® is preparing for the gathering of Elvis fans and friends from around the world for the nine-day celebration of Elvis' life. Events include appearances by celebrities and musicians, The Auction at Graceland, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Finals, live concerts, fan events, and more. Events will be held at the Mansion, the entertainment and exhibit complex, Elvis Presley's Memphis,™ the AAA Four-Diamond Guest House at Graceland™ resort hotel and the just-opened Graceland Exhibition Center.

Six-time GRAMMY Award winning singer Ronnie Milsap will perform a concert at the Soundstage at Graceland on the evening of Tuesday, August 13. As one of the most successful country music artists of all time and a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Ronnie is a 12-time ACM and CMA winner, has sold over 30 million albums and has had 40 #1 hits.

Ronnie also has a special connection to Elvis, which makes this Elvis Week appearance an exciting addition. As a session player for Chips Moman at American Sound, Ronnie played on Elvis' "Kentucky Rain" and sang harmony on "Don't Cry Daddy." In addition, Ronnie performed for two of Elvis' New Year's Eve parties and would later go on to record "Smokey Mountain Rain," where he paid tribute to "Kentucky Rain" by incorporating the same sound of thunder that Elvis used. Ronnie is a known as a great storyteller, so concert goers will likely be treated to some wonderful first-hand stories of his time with Elvis in addition to a night of incredible music.

Other Elvis Week highlights include the Ultimate Elvis Tribute competition when 17 of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world compete for the crown of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist of 2019; the American Sound Studio panel with Memphis Boys Bobby Wood and Gene Chrisman and back-up singers Mary and Ginger Holladay who will share stories and memories from their time with Elvis in 1969 for his recording sessions at American Sound; fans and collectors from around the world will have the opportunity to participate on-site and online for The Auction at Graceland featuring third-party artifacts authenticated by Graceland Authenticated; Graceland will be illuminated by world-renowned Swiss Light Artist Gerry Hofstetter as part of his "Light Art Grand Tour USA - 50 US Monuments during a special Graceland Illuminated event; Elvis' friends and family will share personal stories and favorite memories during Conversations on Elvis; an American Sound 50th Anniversary Celebration concert will feature music celebrating the 50th anniversary of Elvis' legendary recording sessions at Memphis' American Sound Studio; the 1969 50th Anniversary Concert - Elvis Returns to Vegas will feature Elvis live in concert on the big screen, with performances by Elvis' TCB Band - James Burton, Ronnie Tutt, and Glen Hardin, along with Imperials Terry Blackwood, Armond Morales and Jim Murray; a special Fan Celebration event will celebrate what it means to be an Elvis fan; an Elvis Presley Gospel Homecoming concert with music from gospel groups with special Elvis connections; a Gospel Brunch with live gospel music by the Blackwood Brothers Quartet; nightly parties and a live music pavilion at the all-new Graceland Exhibition Center that will feature continuous live entertainment and a comfortable area for fans to recharge and reconnect.

New to the schedule is a concert by Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winner Cody Ray Slaughter at The Guest House Theater on Friday, August 9.

Plus, new guest additions to the August 15 Conversations on Elvis include Elvis' personal friend former Memphis Mayor and Shelby County Sheriff Bill Morris; Bonya Rhodes McGarrity, a Memphis native who worked at Graceland as Elvis' secretary from 1961-1963; and Memphis native Pat West who was a college student when she began working for Elvis as a secretary at Graceland and who, through Elvis, met and married Red West of the famous "Memphis Mafia."

The cornerstone event, the Candlelight Vigil, will begin on Thursday, August 15, at 8:30 p.m. CDT at Graceland's front gate. Elvis music sets the tone of the evening as fans walk up the driveway to the Meditation Garden. This event lasts throughout the night as thousands of participants gather on Elvis Presley Boulevard listening to music, remembering Elvis and enjoying the memorials that are created by fans along the street. The Candlelight Vigil will be open for all to attend. No special passes or wristbands are required to participate in the Candlelight Vigil.

Elvis Week tickets and packages are now on sale at the Elvis Week ticket page. People are encouraged to check back frequently for more updates on guests and events. Ronnie Milsap concert tickets pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 26 for fans who sign up for LiveFeed at GracelandLive.com. Tickets will be on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. CDT Friday, June 28. Front row tickets include a Meet & Greet with Ronnie Milsap. Tickets for all Elvis Week concerts include free entrance to Elvis Presley's Memphis after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show.

For complete line-up of all Elvis Week shows, events and activities, go to ElvisWeek.com.

The Guest House at Graceland resort hotel will offer nightly live entertainment, many free Elvis Week activities and free shuttles to Graceland. There is limited availability at on select nights during Elvis Week. Visit GracelandGuesthouse.com for availability and room reservations.

All guests, times, prices and details are subject to change. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

Elvis Presley's Graceland, in Memphis, is music's most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley's Memphis, Graceland's new entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis' home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive six USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards: in 2019 it was voted "Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark, in 2018, it was voted "Best Tennessee Attraction" and "Best Holiday Historic Home Tour," in 2015 voted the world's "Best Musical Attraction" and "Best Historic Southern Attraction," and in 2013 voted the #1 "Iconic American Attraction." In 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards named Graceland one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.





