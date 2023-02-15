Rodrigo Y Gabriela Announce New Album & Share First Song

GRAMMY® Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their landmark new album, In Between Thoughts...A New World, arriving via ATO Records on Friday, April 21. Pre-orders are available now.

Rodrigo y Gabriela's eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019's GRAMMY® Award-winning Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts...A New World arrives as one of the duo's most revelatory offerings yet - a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation.

Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album - which sees the guitar duo expanding their traditional approach to include inventive electronic and orchestral elements - is heralded by today's premiere of the first single, "Descending To Nowhere," available now on all DSPs. An official music video, directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio, premieres today via YouTube.

"The video is based on a specific chapter/segment of a storyline written by Rodrigo y Gabriela where a character has a spiritual journey towards non-dualism," says director Olallo Rubio. "So this video is just a small part of a larger story. They always imagined this world in animation, but we thought it'd be conceptually interesting to start in this dark, bleak, live action world and then enter the animated universe in color.

I called artists Andy Butler (British) and Pogo (Mexican), with whom I worked before on a documentary about Alejandro Jodorowsky (the Chilean multi-disciplinary artist) because I knew they'd understand the spiritual/surreal concept we were developing."

"Descending To Nowhere" furthers serves as the culmination of last year's Stages, a cycle of nine deeply metaphysical mini videos which first introduced the faceless characters that drive Rodrigo y Gabriela's powerful narrative. A complete compilation of all nine Stages mini videos is streaming now on YouTube.

Available exclusively at www.rodgab.com, the band is offering a deluxe version of the album on vinyl. This limited edition of 2,000 units includes all 9 Stages tracks on an opaque "Galaxy" custom color LP in addition to the album on a transluscent "Galaxy" custom color LP in a gatefold package. Pre-order is available now HERE.

Rodrigo y Gabriela will mark the arrival of In Between Thoughts...A New World with a robust international touring schedule that includes a North American headline tour set to get underway May 18 at Houston, TX's Smart Financial Centre and then continues until early July.

Highlights include performances at such renowned venues as London's Roundhouse (April 24), Los Angeles, CA's YouTube Theatre (June 1), Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (June 11), Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (June 19), Brooklyn, NY's Kings Theatre (June 27), and Montreal, Quebec's Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.rodgab.com/tour-dates. Additional shows will be announced soon.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA TOUR 2023

+A Special Performance with Antonio Sanchez

*With support from Krooked Kings

^With support from Bahamas

⁰With support from Ondara

APRIL

24 - London, UK - Roundhouse

25 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord

26 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord

30 - Cheltenham, UK - Cheltenham Jazz Festival

MAY

18 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre*

19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live At Moody Theatre*

20 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee*

21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Strauss Square*

25 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Arts*

26 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+

27 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+

JUNE

1 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre^+

2 - San Bernardino, CA - Yaamava' Theater

3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater^

4 - Sacramento, CA - Mondavi Center UC Davis^

7 - Portland, OR - Grand Lodge^

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater^

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^+

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater⁰

16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre⁰

17 - Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre⁰

19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium⁰

20 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall⁰

22 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre⁰

23 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater⁰

25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club⁰

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre⁰

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Longwood Gardens⁰

29 - Boston, MA - Chevalier Theatre⁰

JULY

1 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Fest, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts

2 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre

SEPTEMBER

25 - Hamburg, DE Mojo

26 - Berlin, DE Passionskirche

29 - Milan, IT - Santeria

30 - Bologna, IT - Estragon

OCTOBER

2 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica/Sala Sinopoli

5 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

7 - Stockholm, SE - Sodra Teatern

9 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

11 - Warsaw, PL - Palladium

16 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

17 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall

19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

20 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

21 - Birmingham, UK - Town Hall

23 - London, UK - Palladium

25 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef

27 - Lausanne, CH - Théâtre de Beaulieu

29 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg, Grote Zaal

30 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal

31 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

NOVEMBER

2 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux

3 - Bordeaux, FR - Le Rocher De Palmer

5 - Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini

7 - Madrid, ES - Sala La Paqui

9 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 2

10 - Nimes, FR - Paloma

11 - Lyon, FR - Le Radiant

