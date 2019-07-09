Rock and Roll True Crime Podcast Disgraceland Releases New Episode on Cardi B

Today, the explosive rock and roll true crime podcast Disgracelandreleased a new episode on Cardi B. So far in season 3, host Jake Brennan has dissected Kurt Cobain & Courtney Love, Snoop Dogg, Johnny Cash, The Grateful Dead and more. Recently, the show peaked at #4 on the overall Apple Podcasts Top Podcasts chart ahead of The New York Times' The Daily and Serial following the launch of season 3.

"Hard to pick a more entertaining artist from today's pop landscape than Cardi B," explains Jake Brennan. "She takes zero s. Violence and sex are at the core of her brand and as grimey as the beats on her heavily trafficked singles. All of it makes her an ideal Disgraceland subject."

Stream Disgraceland on Cardi B via iHeartMedia:

Last month, host Jake Brennan announced his debut book, Disgraceland: Musicians Getting Away with Murder and Behaving Very Badly. The book, an off-kilter, hysterical, at times macabre collection of stories from the highly entertaining underbelly of music history, will be released on October 1 via Grand Central Publishing and is now available for pre-order.

Billboard proclaimed, "his shows feature just his voice, strong audio design and enough murder, mayhem and maniacal behavior to keep you on the edge of your seat," while Complex said, "Disgraceland is the kind of podcast that will suck you in and make you binge half a dozen episodes before you realize what happened."

