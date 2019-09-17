Robot Koch & Savannah Jo Lack Release New EP OTHERWHERE

On September 20th German producer Robot Koch and Australian Violinist Savannah Jo Lack release their newest EP, "Otherwhere".

Approached by Neue Meister label to be a part of its concert series by creating a special piece with the Deutsche Kammerorchester, Koch was immediately eager to bring the Australian violinist and composer as well as long-time friend, Lack, onboard. Otherwhere is a work of synergy both in its compositions and execution. Koch and Lack's sensibilities not only magnify one another but also give an added vibrancy to the sound of the Deutsche Kammerorchester.

Listen to the EP's single 'Light through a canvas' here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You