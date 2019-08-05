Rob Thomas Shares New Video For CAN'T HELP ME NOW

Multiple-GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Rob Thomas has shared a dynamic new video for "Can't Help Me Now," off his critically acclaimed fourth solo album Chip Tooth Smile (available now via Emblem/Atlantic Records). The visual, shot along the just-wrapped first leg of Thomas' North American Chip Tooth Tour, premiered this past weekend via Entertainment Tonight.

Thomas' North American Chip Tooth Tour is set to resume next Friday, August 16th in Port Chester, NY and run through late September with special guest Max Frost (select dates only, full routing attached).Variety declared the live show to be "a fist-pumping celebration of life" following opening night in Red Bank, NJ, further praising Thomas as "a consummate performer" and noting "it's impossible to keep your eyes off of him as he works every inch of the stage."

Debuting at #3 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, Chip Tooth Smile has been met with an outpouring of critical acclaim since release last month. "Rob Thomas is an expert at his craft" raved Variety, while Forbes echoed "'Chip Tooth Smile' is vintage Thomas - smart songwriting, excellent pop/rock craftsmanship, eclectic and at times moving, at times, fun, and always solid." The 12-track collection features production from Butch Walker (Panic! At The Disco, P!nk) and Benny Blanco (Ed Sheeran), perfectly complimenting Thomas' long-acclaimed songwriting talent.

Lead single "One Less Day (Dying Young)" has seen performances on ABC's Good Morning America (WATCH), Jimmy Kimmel Live! (WATCH) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (WATCH), in addition to holding the #1 spot on SirusXM's The Pulse for 7 consecutive weeks & reaching #3 on Billboard's Dance/Club Songs chart. Rolling Stone described the song as "thunderous, life-affirming" and "an impassioned vocal performance," while Billboard declared it to be "one of the boldest singles released so far this year." The album also includes standout tracks "Timeless," inspired by classic songs of the 80s, and "I Love It," which was featured nationwide for the 2019 NBA Playoffs (WATCH).

2019 also marks the 20th anniversary of Thomas' explosive triple-platinum and triple-GRAMMY® Award winning collaboration with Santana, "Smooth" - which has received recent celebratory anniversary features and reignited viral acclaim via Rolling Stone, The FADER, Esquire the New York Post & more.

2019 NORTH AMERICAN CHIP TOOTH TOUR

LEG TWO - WITH SPECIAL GUEST MAX FROST

Fri Aug 16 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre Sun Aug 18 Burlington, VT Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Tues Aug 20 Montreal, QC MTELUS Wed Aug 21 Portland, ME State Theatre Fri Aug 23 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre Sat Aug 24 St Catharines, ON Meridian Centre Sun Aug 25 London, ON Budweiser Gardens Tues Aug 27 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center for the Performing Arts Wed Aug 28 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Fri Aug 30 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater Sat Aug 31 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater Sun Sept 1 St Louis, MO Stifel Theatre Wed Sept 4 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Thurs Sept 5 Youngstown, OH Foundation Amphitheatre Sun Sept 8 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theatre Fri Sept 13 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Casino* Fri Sept 20 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center* Sat Sept 21 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs* Tues Sept 24 Tucson, AZ Tucson Music Hall* Fri Sept 27 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Casino* Sat Sept 28 Napa, CA Silverado Resort and Spa*

*select dates without Max Frost





