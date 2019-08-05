Rob Thomas Shares New Video For CAN'T HELP ME NOW

Aug. 5, 2019  
Multiple-GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Rob Thomas has shared a dynamic new video for "Can't Help Me Now," off his critically acclaimed fourth solo album Chip Tooth Smile (available now via Emblem/Atlantic Records). The visual, shot along the just-wrapped first leg of Thomas' North American Chip Tooth Tour, premiered this past weekend via Entertainment Tonight.

Thomas' North American Chip Tooth Tour is set to resume next Friday, August 16th in Port Chester, NY and run through late September with special guest Max Frost (select dates only, full routing attached).Variety declared the live show to be "a fist-pumping celebration of life" following opening night in Red Bank, NJ, further praising Thomas as "a consummate performer" and noting "it's impossible to keep your eyes off of him as he works every inch of the stage."

Watch the video here:

Debuting at #3 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, Chip Tooth Smile has been met with an outpouring of critical acclaim since release last month. "Rob Thomas is an expert at his craft" raved Variety, while Forbes echoed "'Chip Tooth Smile' is vintage Thomas - smart songwriting, excellent pop/rock craftsmanship, eclectic and at times moving, at times, fun, and always solid." The 12-track collection features production from Butch Walker (Panic! At The Disco, P!nk) and Benny Blanco (Ed Sheeran), perfectly complimenting Thomas' long-acclaimed songwriting talent.

Lead single "One Less Day (Dying Young)" has seen performances on ABC's Good Morning America (WATCH), Jimmy Kimmel Live! (WATCH) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (WATCH), in addition to holding the #1 spot on SirusXM's The Pulse for 7 consecutive weeks & reaching #3 on Billboard's Dance/Club Songs chart. Rolling Stone described the song as "thunderous, life-affirming" and "an impassioned vocal performance," while Billboard declared it to be "one of the boldest singles released so far this year." The album also includes standout tracks "Timeless," inspired by classic songs of the 80s, and "I Love It," which was featured nationwide for the 2019 NBA Playoffs (WATCH).

2019 also marks the 20th anniversary of Thomas' explosive triple-platinum and triple-GRAMMY® Award winning collaboration with Santana, "Smooth" - which has received recent celebratory anniversary features and reignited viral acclaim via Rolling Stone, The FADER, Esquire the New York Post & more.

2019 NORTH AMERICAN CHIP TOOTH TOUR

LEG TWO - WITH SPECIAL GUEST MAX FROST

Fri Aug 16

Port Chester, NY

Capitol Theatre

Sun Aug 18

Burlington, VT

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

Tues Aug 20

Montreal, QC

MTELUS

Wed Aug 21

Portland, ME

State Theatre

Fri Aug 23

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

Sat Aug 24

St Catharines, ON

Meridian Centre

Sun Aug 25

London, ON

Budweiser Gardens

Tues Aug 27

Pittsburgh, PA

Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Wed Aug 28

Rochester Hills, MI

Meadow Brook

Fri Aug 30

Tulsa, OK

Brady Theater

Sat Aug 31

Kansas City, MO

Uptown Theater

Sun Sept 1

St Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

Wed Sept 4

Louisville, KY

Louisville Palace

Thurs Sept 5

Youngstown, OH

Foundation Amphitheatre

Sun Sept 8

Milwaukee, WI

Riverside Theatre

Fri Sept 13

Albuquerque, NM

Route 66 Casino*

Fri Sept 20

Riverside, CA

Fox Performing Arts Center*

Sat Sept 21

Indio, CA

Fantasy Springs*

Tues Sept 24

Tucson, AZ

Tucson Music Hall*

Fri Sept 27

Reno, NV

Grand Sierra Casino*

Sat Sept 28

Napa, CA

Silverado Resort and Spa*

*select dates without Max Frost



