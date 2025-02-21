Rob Eberle Returns With Harrowing Power Ballad 'From a Distance'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising alternative pop-rock artist Rob Eberle is set to captivate listeners once again with his emotionally charged new single, “from a distance,” now available. Known for his raw storytelling and evocative sound, Eberle’s latest track delves into the bittersweet aftermath of a failed relationship, painting a vivid picture of longing, loss, and watching a former love move on—from afar.

Produced by Blake Stokes and co-written by Eberle, Greer Baxter, Jake Wild, and Stokes, “from a distance” is a hauntingly beautiful reflection on heartbreak. Mixed and mastered by Andrew Castillo, the song encapsulates the pain of reminiscing about what once was, as Eberle’s impassioned vocals soar over a lush, cinematic arrangement.

Originally from Long Island, New York, and now based in Los Angeles, Rob Eberle has established himself as a young, versatile artist with a unique ability to capture both his own life experiences and those of others through his deeply personal songwriting. Drawing influence from artists such as FINNEAS, Billie Eilish, Jeremy Zucker, and Alexander 23, Eberle has crafted a genre-bending sound that continues to resonate with audiences.

Following the success of his debut EP "COLLATERAL DAMAGE," which has already amassed over 300,000 streams across all platforms, Eberle is quickly gaining recognition as an artist to watch. With label distribution through earthprogram/Virgin, now under the Warner Music Group umbrella with Sparta, he has secured promotional deals with brands such as Coca-Cola and delivered standout live performances at ACL, SXSW, WFNM, BMI in LA, Elsewhere, The Basement in Nashville and MONDO in NYC.

His previous single, "goodbye (to someone you love)," has proven to be his most powerful release yet, breaking into Top 40 radio at #122 and now climbing at #47, alongside hits like "Birds of a Feather" and "Die with a Smile." The track has also propelled Eberle to the #6 on NMW Top 40 Indie, #17 on the NMW Top 40 + #36 NMW Hot 100.

More About Rob:

Rob Eberle is a rising alternative pop-rock artist known for his deeply introspective songwriting and evocative vocal performances. With a rapidly growing fan base and recognition from major industry players, he continues to establish himself as a dynamic force in the music industry.

