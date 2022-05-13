Rita Ora & Diane Warren Collaborate on 'Finish Line' From Disney

"Finish Line" performed by global superstar Rita Ora and written by award-winning songwriter Diane Warren has released today across all music streaming platforms and is the soundtrack for ESPN's upcoming four-part Title IX docuseries, "37 Words."

A true passion project across the company, ABC Owned Television Stations' race and culture team played a pivotal role in securing the song and was part of a majority-women-led team responsible for the creative vision of the "Finish Line" music video. An exclusive clip of the music video premieres Sunday, May 15, during ABC's "American Idol." Emmy® Award-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest will interview both Ora and Warren LIVE.

"Finish Line" is a women empowerment anthem that will support "37 Words," a four-part ESPN docuseries from documentary filmmakers Dawn Porter and Nicole Newnham, as part of The Walt Disney Company's Fifty/50 initiative led by ESPN. The Fifty/50 initiative commemorates the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any educational institution receiving federal funding and gave women the equal opportunity to play.

"I knew that I wanted to be a part of the Fifty/50 initiative because it celebrates the 50-year anniversary passing of Title IX," said multi-award-winning songwriter Diane Warren. "This powerful initiative inspired me to write 'Finish Line' as an uplifting anthem that reminds us to never give up the fight. It may be 50 years since the law was passed, but we are still pushing for the fundamental human right of equality. Rita Ora understood the message of never giving up within this song. She sang it so movingly with the conviction it needed," said Diane Warren.

"I love working with Diane. She is such a brilliant songwriter and collaborating with her is always a joy," said global superstar Rita Ora. "When she brought this song to me, I was so moved by the lyrics and the passion they evoked and knew instantly that I had to be involved with the project. The fight for women's equality is a global issue. Every day, women around the world are fighting to be seen, heard and respected. We must continue to work to empower one another as we strive to make equality a reality for women in every part of the world," said Rita Ora.

"As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX across The Walt Disney Company, it is a true gift to have two such prolific, powerhouse artists as Rita Ora and Diane Warren contribute their talent and passion to a song that celebrates and encourages girls and women around the country," said Debra OConnell, president of Networks for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. "'Finish Line' is a fantastic and empowering anthem, brought to life by an extraordinary and inspiring group of women. I'm incredibly proud of this collaboration and thrilled to showcase it on our Networks as part of the Fifty/50 initiative."

Listen to the new single here: