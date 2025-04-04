Riki Lindhome Releases Debut Solo Album 'No Worries If Not'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy-nominated comedian, actress and musician, Riki Lindhome, has released her debut solo album, No Worries if Not, out everywhere now. The album is a hilarious and heartwarming collection of songs covering topics from middle-age lovemaking to therapy for women in the 1800’s to infertility and so much more. On No Worries If Not Lindhome isn’t afraid to make light of topics many people shy away from and in doing so offers one of the freshest and boldest comedy records of the year so far.

The songs from No Worries If Not flowed quickly, with Lindhome initially writing them as part of her one-woman musical. Her groundbreaking show Dead Inside premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, where Lindhome shared her journey toward motherhood via acerbic wit, bold sincerity, and crackling songcraft. As that idea evolved, Lindhome brought some of those tracks forward to make up her solo debut, updated with a full band. Lindhome’s solo debut relishes its moment, featuring talented musicians such as Fred Armisen, Incubus bassist Nicole Row, Wolves of Glendale drummer Eric Jackowitz, and production trio Polyglam.

Across the album’s 11 tracks, Lindhome explores themes of love, loss, parenthood, and growing older through a carefully crafted comedic lens, deftly tackling topics with her sharp wit and unfiltered honesty. Out now are singles “Middle Age Love,” “Don’t Google Mommy,” and “So Long, Farewell.” “Middle Age Love” is a tongue-in-cheek track about the difficulties of intimacies as you age, while “Don’t Google Mommy” details the “perils of parenting in the internet age,” explains Lindhome. Meanwhile, “So Long, Farewell” finds Lindhome singing from the perspective of a side character from The Sound of Music—the music video showcasing her readiness for the role for any potential remake. Like a stage-ready diss track, Lindhome tears apart Captain Von Trapp and his “nanny nun.”

Last night, Lindhome brought her acclaimed one-woman show, Dead Inside, to New York’s Solo Show Festival for an intimate performance. Later this month, she’ll take the show to Austin’s Moontower and The Elysian in Los Angeles. A full list of dates can be found below, and fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Dead Inside dates

April 12 - Moontower - Austin, TX

April 23 - The Elysian - Los Angeles, CA

About Riki Lindhome

Riki Lindhome is an Emmy-nominated songwriter, comedian, writer and actress. Riki’s groundbreaking comedy band, Garfunkel and Oates, has amassed over 100 million views on YouTube, has three albums that were #1 on the comedy charts, a Netflix special, and are featured in the Comedy Hall of Fame. Riki’s acting roles include Wednesday, Knives Out, The Wolf of Snow Hollow and the upcoming remake of Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Riki co-created and co-starred in two TV shows, Another Period on Comedy Central and Garfunkel and Oates on IFC. She has written songs for TV shows including Big Bang Theory, Duncanville and the Michelle Obama Netflix series Waffles and Mochi. She’s also written songs for animated movies, including Lego 2, The Addams Family and The Spongebob Movie. She was nominated for an Emmy for her song Frozen Lullaby. Riki’s solo musical, Dead Inside, had a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and she is currently working on an upcoming Broadway musical based on a popular cult movie Drop Dead Gorgeous. Riki’s first solo album, No Worries if Not, comes out April 4th.

Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni

