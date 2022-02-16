Richie Quake Releases New Single 'That's Not Love!'

Groundbreaking singer-songwriter/producer Richie Quake has shared an unguarded new single, "That's Not Love!," available today via Mass Appeal.

Quake effortlessly blends pop/indie/psychedelic rock together to create a new age heartache anthem for those who've experienced the pain of a one-sided romance. Through psychedelic guitar strums, soft drum beats, a pulsing beat and his floating vocals, Quake pulls every single heartstring as he sings, "you only ever call me when you're drunk, but that's not love."

"That's Not Love!" is about drowning in shallow emotions," says Richie. "The idea that when you live a surface level life for enough time, you start to forget what real depth looks like and feels like. Being removed from love for so long, it becomes a blur from the past with no defining characteristics. I can't tell if it's orange or pink or red, but it's certainly not green, that I can say for sure. I don't know what love is anymore, but love is not constant numbness, it's not getting high in your room alone, it's not a downward spiral, and it's not a drunk hook-up on a Friday night."

The Brooklyn, NY-based artist will celebrate with live dates supporting Rejjie Snow beginning April 19 at Velvet Underground in Toronto, continuing through April 30 at Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA. The eagerly anticipated run of shows will stop at New York, NY's Bowery Ballroom among other beloved venues across the U.S. Additional dates will be announced.

Tour Dates

APRIL

19 - Toronto, CAN - Velvet Underground *

21 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *

23 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage *

26 - Vancouver - Vogue Theatre *

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex *

30 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall *

* = w/ Rejjie Snow