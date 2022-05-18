Richie Quake Releases New Single 'Cherry Red'

Frontrunner of the New York indie renaissance, singer-songwriter/producer Richie Quake today releases the final single before he unveils his debut album this summer. "Cherry Red" arrives via Mass Appeal along with an official video.

Fueled by city lights and attempting to outrun vices, Richie illustrates the metaphorical grasp Cherry Red has around him. Today's release also comes with the announcement of the June 29 release date of I Want Some!

"'Cherry Red' is the personification of everything that makes me feel alive but also is killing me at the same time," Richie said on the single. "These things in life that destroy me can make my heart surge because of the pure power they have over my mind. The sensual and sweet beauty of a glimmering cherry, the raw power of a glistening motorcycle roaring full speed ahead ready to tear me apart. They both represent the glamorization and addiction to chaos and self-destruction. When it comes to the feeling of being alive verses being numb, sometimes it feels better to feel the pain than nothing at all."

In the video directed by Josefine Cardoni, Richie can't seem to escape or get close enough to the helmeted embodiment of his deepest temptations. True to his ethos of bringing up the creative community around him, Richie wrote "Cherry Red" with close collaborators Morning Silk and Middle Part. This summer's release of Richie's debut album will continue to see the talent of his New York community on full display.

Most recently, Richie released his single "Crawl" featuring Anna Shoemaker. The track sees the two critically acclaimed artists, both on the precipice of fame, surrendering to reality as they hunt for satisfaction and success in the city they share. While making major gains across streaming platforms and radio, Richie dominated the live scene with Rejjie Snow on a run of North American tour dates.

On June 29, fans can expect the release of Richie's debut album I Want Some! via Mass Appeal.

Watch the new music video here: