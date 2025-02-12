Rett Madison To Embark on West Coast Co-Headline Tour With John-Robert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Rett Madison will return to the road this Spring on a co-headline tour across the West Coast with folk-pop artist John-Robert. Produced by Live Nation, this very special jaunt sees them visit nine markets throughout May 2025.

Kicking off on May 1 at Ballard Homestead in Seattle, the tour travels down the coast at various venues, including The Echo in Los Angeles on May 8, and concludes on May 10 at Voodoo Lounge in San Diego. The shows will see both artists performing with a band in a unique format, where they will play songs of their own in addition to accompanying one another on stage for a true collaborative set. Tickets are available HERE starting this Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. All shows are all-ages. See full list of tour dates below.

Rett has also shared her new mini-documentary, One For Jackie: How It All Began. Diving into the making of her acclaimed 2023 album One For Jackie, it gives a behind-the-scenes look at Rett’s creative process and studio sessions alongside her collaborators at Sonic Ranch. Vulnerable and raw, the documentary shows how the record came to life while Madison worked through her grief in real-time. Watch One For Jackie: How It All Began below.

With One for Jackie — featuring lead singles “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving” and “Fortune Teller” — Madison brought listeners into her world with an emotional and compelling tribute to her mother. One year later, she expanded the vision of the album with a deluxe edition entitled One More For Jackie. Among the new material, it boasts the single “Head On,” which she first recorded during the album’s original sessions. Underpinned by evocative instrumentation and Rett’s eloquent songcraft, it embodies the emotional nuances and sonic dynamics of her inimitable approach. She paved the way for the deluxe edition by serving up her very own cover of the 1987 Fleetwood Mac classic “Everywhere” — watch the music video HERE. One More For Jackie also features previous singles “Kiki (Rett’s Take)” and “Apocalyptic Folk Song.”

As a vocal powerhouse and songwriting force of nature, Rett Madison creates emotional shockwaves with each performance. As NPR’s Ann Powers observed, "Rett Madison offers a centerpiece constructed of ordinary confrontations with triggers, the devastating details that make for great country songs and days that can feel insurmountable." Her recent Holler Nashville Session revealed, “a stunning trio of performances, including stripped-back rendition of her narrative masterpiece, ‘Kids Having Kids’.”

Rett Madison Tour Dates:

* co-headline with John-Robert

^ with Lake Street Dive

Mar 26 — Boise, ID — Treefort Music Fest

May 01 — Seattle, WA — Ballard Homestead*

May 02 — Portland, OR — Polaris Hall*

May 03 — Boise, ID — The Basement at The Shrine*

May 04 — Bend, OR — The Volcanic Theatre*

May 06 — Sacramento, CA — The Starlet Room*

May 07 — San Francisco, CA — Cafe Du Nord*

May 08 — Los Angeles, CA — The Echo*

May 09 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room*

May 10 — San Diego, CA — Voodoo Lounge*

May 17 — Port Chester, NY — The Capitol Theatre^

Photo credit: Joelle Grace Taylor

