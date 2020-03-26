Reservoir Signs Joyner Lucas To A Worldwide Publishing Deal

Reservoir announces the signing of two-time Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter, and producer Joyner Lucas to a worldwide publishing deal. The deal includes global rights to Lucas' entire catalog of works including upcoming album, ADHD, due out on March 27.

Named one of hip-hop's most anticipated releases of 2020 by XXL, ADHD is Lucas' debut solo studio album. Since announcing the project, he has released a steady stream of tracks from the album including "Isis" featuring rapper Logic, Gold-certified "I Love," and most recently "Lotto," among others. A labor of love for the last two years, Lucas recruited hitmakers including Boi-1da and Timbaland for the project and will release the album independently on his own Twenty Nine Music Group label.

"My first album had to align with a publisher who shares the same vision as me," said Lucas. "Faith at Reservoir was always an early believer and it felt like the right place for my art to live."

"Lyrically, Joyner is one of the most gifted MCs out there right now," said Reservoir SVP of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman. "I first met Joyner years ago and it's been inspiring to watch his star rise, while seeing him take control of his career as a fiercely independent artist. As an independent music company, Reservoir is passionate about supporting artists like Joyner, especially at a time like this with so much uncertainty in the world, and we're excited to partner with him to build his legacy."

Last year, Lucas earned two Grammy Award nominations for Best Rap Song for his co-write and feature on Eminem's "Lucky You," and Best Music Video for his viral solo single "I'm Not Racist." His collaboration with Eminem debuted at #6 on Billboard's Hot 100 and was the third single off his #1 Billboard and Platinum-certified album, Kamikaze.





