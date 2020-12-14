Renowned UK Tenor Jonathan Antoine to Present Streaming Holiday Concert

Jonathan Antoine has announced a very special virtual Christmas concert, streaming via On Location Live this Friday, December 18th. Jonathan also announces the release of his brand-new single These Are The Special Times (Momenti Splendidi), out now and taken from his upcoming album ChristmasLand, which was released on December 4th. Stream the video These Are The Special Times (Momenti Splendidi), here.

Filmed at the stunning Union Chapel in London, Jonathan will perform tracks from ChristmasLand in a stripped back virtual concert, displaying his raw talent and remarkable vocal prowess. Streaming across three different time zones, fans will be gifted a free copy of ChristmasLand with each ticket purchased. VIP tickets are also available, giving fans the opportunity to attend a live virtual Q&A with Jonathan directly after the show, and even the chance to meet the tenor himself in a Zoom meet and greet.

Speaking about the concert, Jonathan commented "A new era in performance is surely upon us. With the advent of the internet, we have had a robust tool with which to share our experiences for many years now. If one must look for silver linings in the madness which we find ourselves in, one of them may be how well we have adopted technologies which allow our social connections to prosper. Since the beginning of this pandemic, the majority of my thinking has been devoted to how exactly I can continue to deliver the concert experiences that you are accustomed to - how to try and make things feel 'normal' for a little while. On December 18th I will make that sincere attempt. Join me for the most festive of evenings, celebrating our connections and moving forward in honour of those we love. Let's go somewhere wonderful together."

The concert will feature the first ever live performance of Jonathan's brand-new single These Are The Special Times (Momenti Splendidi), which is out now. Originally recorded by Celine Dion in 1998, the track was rewritten by legendary American songwriter Diane Warren, and features a remarkable new Italian lyric by Grammy Nominated multi-talent Marco Marinangeli. On the track, Jonathan says "After working with the illustrious Diane Warren on my last album for the song Compass I was immensely thrilled to find that she had a Christmas song ready to go!

Having the immaculate translation by Marco Marinangeli really brought the song into my particular style, and our profound producer Gregg Field had the idea to use the title as a grounding English lyric, inspired by a well-respected crossover classic!" "When Diane sent over the demo for These are the Special Times it was decided that it'd be on the album right then and there. The message that joy is found in other people, regardless of where you may be or how far away you are, is particularly relevant this year. Reach out to those you love, and those around you, and hold on tightly to those special".

ChristmasLand was produced by Grammy award winning Gregg Field remotely from LA and features the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, New Zealand's Choristers of Wellington Cathedral of St Paul and the Tudor Choir. The album was recorded at London's Abbey Road Studios across three time zones - the choirs recording from New Zealand. It includes a magnificent selection of universally beloved Christmas classics, promising to be a firm family favourite during the festive season for years to come. Virtual concert tickets available from On Location Live.