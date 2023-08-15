Reneé Rapp to Launch 'Angel Hour' Exclusively on Apple Music Radio

Episode one of the six episode series premieres today, featuring singer-songwriter and “Snow Angel” producer, Alexander 23.

Aug. 15, 2023

Reneé Rapp will launch 'Angel Hour,' a new radio show exclusively on Apple Music. The show will broadcast live today, Tuesday 8/15 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET available here: apple.co/AngelHourRadio.

'Angel Hour' takes listeners on a behind-the-scenes journey into the making of Renee’s debut album, “Snow Angel,” expected to release this coming Friday, Aug. 18.

Each episode dives into two of the 12-tracks from the album, by bringing in her collaborators, friends, and more. “I've invited a lot of my close friends, family, people in my life to be on the show and share their perspectives,” Renee explains.

Episode one of the six episode series premieres today, featuring singer-songwriter and “Snow Angel” producer, Alexander 23. The duo discuss the making of single ’Talk Too Much’.

Reneé tells Alexander 23, "I think you did a very good job on it. 'Talk Too Much,' was, I think, the second song that you and I had ever done together. I really liked Talk Too Much, and we had only been working together for a day prior and I was like, oh, I actually think this is really good.”

"Snow Angel is at its core a collection of my most intimate thoughts and experiences, so getting a chance to meaningfully dive into each record was incredibly special to me," Rapp tells Apple Music. "I feel lucky to have some of my closest collaborators, best friends, and family accompanying me in these episodes - it’s all genuinely made the experience of crafting this album and accompanying radio show that much more meaningful."

About Reneé Rapp:

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film / TV acting, and Broadway. The North Carolina native’s career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway in 2019. Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling. Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single “Tattoos.” Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners.

The multi-hyphenate's entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single “Too Well” has impacted the Top 40, and her discography has amassed over 200 million streams and counting. Her upcoming sold out ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ Tour, which kicks off in September with support from Alexander 23 and Towa Bird, sold over 65K tickets within the first 24 hours alone.

Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming Paramount+ feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop staying power, while her forthcoming debut LP, Snow Angel, is primed to fully showcase the hitmaker's vulnerable approach to songwriting and stunning vocal range.



