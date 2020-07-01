Recording Academy Promotes Shonda Grant To Chief People & Culture Officer

The Recording Academy® announced today the promotion of Shonda Grant to Chief People & Culture Officer. In her role, Grant will be responsible for developing and expanding the organization's people strategy and managing all employee initiatives. Grant will report directly to the President/CEO and will oversee all human resources functions for the Recording Academy, The Latin Recording Academy®, MusiCares®, GRAMMY Museum®, and the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®.



"I'm thrilled to have Shonda as our new Chief People & Culture Officer. She is an impressive leader with extensive knowledge and a proven track record," said Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "During this new era at the Academy, I'm confident that her experience, dedication, passion, and impressive growth mindset will take us into our next chapter - one that works toward creating a more diverse, inclusive and positive work culture."



With more than 19 years of HR experience, Grant played an integral role in hiring the Academy's first Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and MusiCares' new Executive Director. As Chief People & Culture Officer, she will lead all transformational change programs, talent development and acquisitions, compensation processes and programs, employee safety and security, and employee well-being. She will also serve as a strategic partner and executive coach to the Academy's senior management team, Chapter executives and elected leaders.



Grant serves as the Academy's delegate on the Hollywood Commission, an organization established to create an equitable future by defining and implementing best practices that eliminate sexual harassment and bias for all workers and actively promote a culture of accountability, respect and equality. Before joining the Academy, she held various human resources roles in the technology and telecommunications industries and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an emphasis in human resources, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

