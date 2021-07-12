Rebel Rey Turns Up The 'Pressure' On His Latest Single

Central Texas' rising star Rebel Rey unleashes his relentless new single "Pressure," out now. Following the success of his breakthrough hit The Wave, Rey delivers another banger with "Pressure," his latest single produced by Track PROS.

"Pressure" is a certified banger. Tired of being overlooked, Rebel Rey viciously attacks Pressure's hard-hitting Track Pros-produced beat and emerges victorious in his mission to put the world on notice. Rey says, "If this is the 1st time you're hearing me you won't want it to be your last when you hear this!" Returning to CTB Studios to record with Mike Busyy, Rey looks to top the success of his last single, The Wave.

Rebel Rey explains the title,

"I feel like just with life there is a lot of pressure, pressure to provide, pressure to be great, pressure just to make it everyday. All this pressure in the world and in life I just had to let off a lil bit of my own real quick."

In April, Rebel Rey launched his highly-popular freestyle series #GreenlightThursdays, which has made the emcee a fan favorite. Stay tuned for more music to come from the talented Texas-based rapper.

