Ras Kass Unveils New F.L.Y. Music Video

Today, venerated LA rap legend Ras Kass unveils "F.L.Y.," a new single produced by DJ Green Lantern and paired with a visual inspired by Stanley Kubrick's cult classic A Clockwork Orange. The video, directed by Guerillapress & Pep Williams, premiered this morning via Ambrosia For Heads.

"'F.L.Y.' is actually my ode to Prince's '1999,'" says Ras Kass. "It's a HipHop New Years song. The triple entendre being it's an acronym for f Last Year and FLY, as in 'time flies when you're having fun.' Also, in the HipHop lifestyle you want to dress & act 'fly'! It's wavy."

"The track is produced by my bro Green Lantern (Nas' DJ) who I met over 20 years ago," continues Ras. "I've been loving what he's been cooking up for Griselda records so we bodied this record for my 25th Anniversary, but we are looking ahead to the future. f Last Year!"

Ras Kass' acclaimed debut LP, Soul on Ice, was released via Priority Records in 1996 and is set for a long-awaited follow up on September 11 with Soul on Ice 2. This time around, Ras Kass assembled a hall of fame lineup of rappers and producers including Diamond D, Pete Rock, Snoop Dogg, Immortal Technique, Justice League, Cee-Lo Green, DJ Green Lantern, Everlast, Styles P and M.O.P.

?Watch "F.L.Y." (produced by DJ Green Lantern) video:

Pre-order Soul on Ice 2: https://smarturl.it/SoulOnIce2

In nearly half a century of rap, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who has forged his own path quite like Ras Kass. His lyrics are like a form of alcohol that ruthlessly kills all toxic germs. None of this is for the faint hearted, but Ras Kass never made music for the soft-handed and headed. Soul on Ice 2 promises to become another gem burnishing the indelible legacy of one of the greatest rappers to ever incinerate a microphone. This is eternal soul, ice-cold but somehow never less than searing.





