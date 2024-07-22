Rae Isla Shares Album 'New Frontier'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Rae Isla has released her new album New Frontier. The album was produced by Isla with guitarist/composer Pablo Valero (formerly of Mexico City’s Santa Sabina). The focus track, “Jesus Was A Woman,” is for every woman who’s ever been underestimated. We build our empires quietly, undoing millenniums of patriarchal history. Rae Isla says, “this song is for my mother Mimi, grandmother Jean, and great great grandmother Carrie. I feel us all in the room when I sing it.”

“Sometimes change is dramatic and sometimes it’s silent. The end of a relationship, a period of grief, a necessary fertile void before the start of some grand new adventure,” shares Rae Isla.

“The idea of the ‘New Frontier’ is nothing new at all. History shows us continually searching for what is still untouched—virginal—to stake our claim. We are remembered for what we discover. But what if discovering were a journey inward not outward? What if legacy meant staying exactly where you are and re-discovering yourself?

Well, the best critics are those who are guilty of what they criticize, and I am guilty. I’ve never stayed in one place for long. I keep searching for my New Frontier.”

In addition to this new album release, you can hear Rae Isla's voice in movie theaters across the US in Robert DeNiro's film Ezra, and play her viral custom cowgirl video game Miles and Miles. Rae Isla's fanbase has swiftly grown in 2024 through highly personal, creative digital fan engagements like her Postcard Club for super fans and video game, and her human-first approach to social media by responding to every comment and message.

To celebrate New Frontier, the fiercely independent Isla has updated the original Miles and Miles browser game to include the title track as well as new challenges as players guide a pixelated cowgirl across a side-scrolling desert landscape reminiscent of her own cross-country journey. The game is playable HERE.

Isla marked the arrival of New Frontier with an appearance with a release party/show in her native Seattle on July 19 at Fremont Abbey. In addition, she will be on a bill with Brooke Butler at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on July 27. Additional dates will be announced soon. For updates, please visit raeisla.com.

Classically trained in cello, then studying voice as well as business at Berklee College of Music, Rae Isla began her journey as an independent musician in Brooklyn, NY, collaborating on early releases with producers Gianluca Buccellati (Lana Del Rey, Arlo Parks) and Garrett Eaton (Holly Miranda). She soon became a staple in NYC’s indie live music scene, while also co-producing and self-releasing her first EP and debut album, Another Life, the latter of which proved the 27th most added record in the world on NACC Charts upon its 2021 release.

“New Frontier” marks the latest in a series of recent song releases from Isla, including “Downpour,” “The Gardener,” and “Free To Love,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. In addition to her traditional song releases, Isla is one of a handful of musicians pioneering the music web3 space via Blockchain and NFTs. She has sold over 2,000 NFTS (equivalent to 55M streams) thus far, attending conferences around the world to speak about her experience.

In addition, Rae – who has been featured in a wide array of publications including Billboard, Complex, EARMILK, and others – had the title track for the film, Ezra, directed by Tony Goldwyn and starring Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, and Whoopi Goldberg, which arrived in theaters on May 31 following its acclaimed premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. An official trailer is streaming now HERE.

Photo Credit: Feli Gutiérres

