RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE! On Sale Now At Flamingo Las Vegas

Sep. 08, 2022  
Tickets for performances of RuPaul's Drag Race Live!, the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory at Flamingo Las Vegas, through July 3, 2023 go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. PT.

From the creative team behind the Emmy Award-winning series RuPaul's Drag Race, the critically acclaimed Las Vegas revue is everything you love about the TV show and then some. With over-the-top costumes, visually stunning sets and jaw-dropping performances, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! serves the audience a drag experience like they've never seen before.

With a cast that rotates in and out throughout the year, fans are guaranteed a different experience each night, with a fabulous show featuring six of your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race stars, including: Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Kameron Michaels, Kennedy Davenport, Latrice Royale, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Trinity K Bonet and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo. And joining the cast in 2023 will be Jorgeous, fresh from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14.

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! performs Thursday through Monday at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49, plus applicable tax and fees, and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas.

Directed by RuPaul and award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Jamal Sims, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is produced by World of Wonder, the creative team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, with Voss Events. Original music for RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is written by RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race composer Leland and Tom Campbell, Chief Creative Officer at World of Wonder. The score includes RuPaul's hit songs from the past 14 seasons of Drag Race, plus original show-stopping numbers created especially for this residency.


