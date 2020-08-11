ROE, Amy Wadge, & EZI Set To Appear at ASCAP Presents SPF

ASCAP announced its eclectic music lineup for its first-ever ASCAP Presents SPF.

ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) announced its eclectic music lineup for its first-ever ASCAP Presents SPF (Summer Performance Festival). The summer festival-inspired playlists of new, never-before-seen performances premiered last week, with this week's second of three installments. Performances by: ROE, Amy Wadge, and EZI.

Each week in the month of August, ASCAP will release exclusive performances at www.ascap.com/spf, on YouTube and @ASCAP on social media with the hashtag #ASCAPSPF, showcasing a dynamic mix of established and emerging ASCAP songwriters and artists from top publishers including Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner Chappell Music.

The lineup brings daily music discovery playlists to life, spotlighting writers and artists such as frequent Ed Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge ("Thinking Out Loud" by Sheeran); multi-talented R&B artist and songwriter ROE ("I Like") and up-and-coming pop artist EZI ("anxious.").

This week's performers include:

Amy Wadge Apart from writing songs for herself, Amy Wadge has been active in collaborating with new performers in Britain, most notably Ed Sheeran. The two collaborated on a number of songs, most notably the Grammy-winning Song of the Year, "Thinking Out Loud."

Amy has also written songs with Jonas Brothers, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camilla Cabello, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, James Blunt, Noah Cyrus and Lady A. amywadge.com



ROEBorn and raised in Venice, California, ROE is a multi-talented artist and songwriter for Universal Music Publishing Group. The songstress boasts rich, mellifluous vocals and after years of working as a songwriter behind the scenes, she is ready to break out and step into her truest form. Her new music sees her blending rich, magnetic melodies reminiscent of classic R&B and the likes of Mariah Carey with bright, modern production that fits just right for the LA native. Her debut EP as a solo artist is set to come fall 2020.

ROE has written for top artists such as Mary J. Blige, Usher, Normani, Kiana Ledé, Teyana Taylor, Kash Doll and more. She has also written songs for hit TV shows Empire and Star and more recently, her collaboration with Sachi, "Sparking My Fire," was featured in NBC's hit reality TV competition show World of Dance. She has also lent her talents in collaborations with artists such as The Him, and most recently dance legend Tiësto, with even more big features to come. instagram.com/thatsroe

EZILos Angeles-based artist EZI continues to tease her forthcoming sophomore EP on "blooming," a gorgeous new single and music video full of intimate musings that officially arrived July 24. The track comes on the heels of "not going down" which brought together celebrities, fans and friends alike for a heartwarming DIY music video where items were passed from screen to screen.

The debut artist on Steve Madden's label 5Towns, EZI quickly emerged onto the scene as a versatile talent. Praised by the likes of Refinery29 for her "upbeat [and] powerful" sound, she's allotted extensive editorial support while taking her talents everywhere from SXSW as Spotify's Artist to Watch to a support slot on MAX's 2018 tour as well as previously supporting Dennis Lloyd, Bipolar Sunshine & Marian Hill. That all goes without mentioning her appearances on Beats 1 Radio, featuring on a slew of Spotify and Apple Music playlists that have amassed 25 million+ streams, and starring as the face of Steve Madden's Madden Girl Spring 2019 Campaign. Her music has also soundtracked an array of buzzing shows and films including Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, CBS's In the Dark, BBC's Get Even, and the forthcoming major motion picture After We Collided. eziofficial.com



Each week, ASCAP will release exclusive performances at www.ascap.com/spf, on YouTube and @ASCAP on social media with the hashtag #ASCAPSPF.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You