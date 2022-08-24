RJ Thompson Releases New Single 'Rescue You'

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist RJ Thompson has released his dynamic, nostalgia-driven new single, 'Rescue You', out today. 'Rescue You' is the follow up to previous single releases 'Feel Alive,' 'Super 8' and 'Your Money Or Your Life', launching RJ's brand new era and his first new music since 2020's Official UK Top 5 sophomore album Lifeline.

With a driving synth motif and jubilant, catchy hook, 'Rescue You' is an irresistibly optimistic track about facing the future head-on in spite of its uncertainties. The album cut boasts energetic drums, synth patterns and a powerful electric guitar solo; RJ's highly-anticipated forthcoming full-length Yearbook is set for release 7th October 2022.

"Let's take that drive down memory lane, where the ghosts of us remain. I could rescue you, but I need rescuing too." - RJ's lyrical prowess and electrionic-tinged instrumentals make 'Rescue You' a captivating electronic rock anthem.

Of the track, RJ says: "This song has been through a load of different iterations. It started out as a straightforward acoustic singer-songwriter thing when I wrote it (with Tom Speight). I then experimented with putting it into an entirely different time signature, before eventually settling on this synth heavy, joyous track you hear now. It's a song about admitting that you need someone... that together you make each other better."

The official music video, directed by Ian West, follows on from the Nevada-based visual for previous single 'Feel Alive'. A young couple enjoy a top-down road trip, only to be exposed for its Bonnie-and-Clyde nature as they are discovered as kidnappers - of a familiar face...

Following on from 2020's Lifeline - which debuted at Number 1 on the Official UK Download Chart, following with a Number 5 on the Official UK Album Chart upon its physical release in the Spring of last year - 'Rescue You', previous releases 'Feel Alive', 'Super 8' and 'Your Money Or Your Life', and much of the other upcoming music on Yearbook was created within RJ's own home, in isolation like most of the world. Despite being physically restricted, the headspace it granted inspired dreams, reflection and ultimately the music he would now prepare to release as his most ambitious yet.

RJ is now due to take the music he created in solitary out into the world, and will play two exclusive album preview shows; at Sage Hall Two, a hometown show in Gateshead on 16th September, and in the capital at London's The Lexington on 19th September. Tickets available here. To be enjoyed in the meantime, he has recorded live versions of his music at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios. Filmed in Studio 2 by director Ian West, watch RJ and his band perform 'Feel Alive', 'Your Money Or Your Life' and 'Super 8' live.

Dubbed 'Synth Springsteen' by the UK media and influenced by the likes of Beck, Brandon Flowers and Bleachers, RJ Thompson's artistry merges brilliant storytelling with a signature nostalgic sound. He's received lots of love on BBC radio from the likes of BBC Radio 2, 6Music and BBC Introducing. The Times claims that he is 'one to watch' while The Guardian hails the artist as 'prolific', with additional acclaim from the likes of Wonderland, CLASH and Record of the Day.

Starting his journey in the backstreet pubs and clubs of his native North-East, having taken up the drums aged six and self-taught guitar and piano later on, RJ has gone on to perform all over Europe, including as support for musical legend Jools Holland on multiple tours, performing at venues including the Royal Albert Hall.

RJ's debut album Echo Chamber was a contemporary take on nostalgic music and wider culture with a distinctly retro production technique. It gained critical acclaim and helped cement him as an artist to watch. Later, sophomore album Lifeline saw RJ experiment with augmented reality, using the same creative energy that fuelled his music to turn the album into a truly unique, personalised experience.

Listeners with RJ's iOS & Android app installed were able to hold their phones over the record's cover - a childhood picture taken in Blackpool - to see the weather and time of day of the artwork change to match the conditions wherever they were in the world. "It was about making the world of the record much bigger," RJ explained of this innovation. "Creating the songs comes first and foremost, but I'm also really into creating a deeper world around them as well and the augmented reality really extended the life of the record".

RJ Thompson continues an innately innovative approach to his craft with Yearbook.

Watch the new music video here: