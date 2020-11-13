RICKY Releases Debut Solo Album PALM TREES

Featuring 11 tracks of dreamy, unconventional indie pop, the album was produced by Tyson "Chicken" Annicharico of Dead To Me.

San Diego, CA musician RICKY (aka Ricky Schmidt) writer/singer/bassist of Western Settings and writer/bassist in Hey, Chels, has just dropped his debut solo album 'Palm Trees,' which is now streaming everywhere.

Featuring 11 tracks of dreamy, unconventional indie pop, the album was produced by Tyson "Chicken" Annicharico of Dead To Me, engineered by Brandon Mericle, mixed by Scott Goodrich, and features drums by Shane Hendry and vocals/co-writing by Ricky's partner and Hey, Chels bandmate Jax.

Ricky says, "'Palm Trees' encompasses mid-2019 to pretty much the present time for me. I leaned hard into this project to keep me sane during this crazy year and the content is very much so relevant to the year 2020. I feel like I'm not alone in feeling the way I do. I wrote this record to remedy those feelings for myself and I hope that maybe someone will be able to listen to these songs and feel good when they do."

'Palm Trees' physical/vinyl available now via Bandcamp, with an instant download of the songs: https://rickysmusic.bandcamp.com/releases.

'Palm Trees' Track Listing:

1. Bored

2. Hot Summer

3. Spare Me

4. New Day

5. Escape Artist

6. Like a Cult

7. SickSickSix

8. Vietnam

9. Social Me

10. You're Mean

11. Names

