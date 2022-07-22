R&B Icon Kem Releases 'Full Circle' EP

Three-time GRAMMY® nominated, multiplatinum R&B superstar KEM releases his magnetic and introspective Full Circle EP via Motown Records. The aptly titled five-song EP gives listeners the perfect accompaniment to reflect on the full-circle nature of their life, love and relationships through his honeyed lyrics that telegraph his inner emotions with piercing intensity.

Also dropping today is the EP's second single, 'Right On Time' featuring hip-hop heavyweight, Rick Ross.

Driven by a slick, head-nodding beat and funky, combustible bass line, 'Right On Time' reveals KEM at the height of his power as one of music's redefining voices with his signature vocals fluttering from sultry verses into a soaring hook. The track is a deeply felt groove, sure to add to KEM's mounting list of R&B number ones as his musicality continues to penetrate the hearts of fans worldwide.

KEM taps veteran producer Derek 'DOA' Allen and legendary, GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter/producer Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds (co-writer) and tops it off with the Biggest Boss Rick Ross who ignites the track with a powerhouse cameo, expanding the borders of the genre.

KEM paved the way for the FULL CIRCLE EP with its lead single 'Stuck On You,' which quickly dominated airwaves to become his record-extending Eighth #1 hit on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart. As the song soared up the charts, he notably achieved the record for 'Most #1's on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay Chart,' tying with Maxwell and Charlie Wilson - as reported by Billboard.

The EP's title track 'Full Circle' resounds with lyrical entreaties: "Will we come back around full circle? Will we forget what we found full circle?"

The flavorful mélange culminates with the luminescent 'Lonely.' Piano glimmers under an emotionally charged refrain as KEM asks, "Are you lonely?" with enough intimacy to make you feel like he's in the room with you!

KEM's FULL CIRCLE EP arrives on the heels of his sensational headlining arena tour - The Full Circle Tour - which featured Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and Sherri Shepherd as host.

Three-time GRAMMY® nominated, multiplatinum R&B icon KEM remains one of the most vibrant and vital voices in 21st century R&B. The Nashville-born and Detroit-raised singer, songwriter, and producer boasts a vast catalog of classics, including the Gold-certified Kemistry [2003], the Platinum-certified Album II [2005], and the Gold-certified Intimacy: Album III [2010].

Meanwhile, Promise To Love [2014] marked his second #1 debut on the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and third consecutive Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200. In addition, KEM has been nominated for six NAACP Image Awards, two Soul Train Awards, and a BET Centric Award.

He has garnered hundreds of millions of streams and sold out shows worldwide, including shows on The Full Circle Tour, his latest North American headlining arena tour with R&B titan Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and host Sherri Shepherd. KEM recently reached another critical milestone scoring his eighth career #1 at R&B radio with the single 'Stuck On You,' setting the stage for his Full Circle EP out now on Motown Records.

Listen to the new EP here: